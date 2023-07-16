Despite $7,000,000 Fine and 10% Technical Handicap, Red Bull Set to Bring Big Upgrade for Ginormous Pace

Despite suffering a whopping $7,000,000 fine and a technical penalty for breaching the cost cap in 2021, Red Bull hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, having won all 10 races so far this season. In fact, the Milton Keynes-based outfit has now revealed that they are keen on bringing an upgrade for the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix that will make their car significantly faster.

Many people thought that the penalty Red Bull received for breaching the cost cap would slow them down. But the upgrades they are now bringing to the Hungaroring will reportedly increase the speed of their car by two-tenths of a second.

This will be a huge blow to their rivals who are already struggling to compete with Red Bull’s rocketship. The fact that they are achieving so much despite paying a $7,000,000 fine and losing out on 10% of their wind-tunnel time, has definitely been surprising. Consequently, many teams have questioned whether the penalty handed out was severe enough.

Red Bull looking to establish complete dominance after latest upgrade

According to a Red Bull employee, the team is looking to bring a big upgrade to the Hungarian Grand Prix. While speaking in an interview with ams.F1, the employee said that this upgrade will not only help the car become quicker but will also make it look much more stunning.

The employee adds that the team will continue to bring in more upgrades as the season progresses. And this just suggests that Red Bull are keen on establishing complete dominance, as they aim to win all the races this year.

Since the Austrian team has already won all 10 races of the 2023 season so far, their upcoming upgrade can only mean one thing. And that is to try their best to go unbeaten this year. However, it is pertinent to note that the claims regarding their upgrade contradicts their previous revelation.

Horner previously revealed his team has begun working on the 2024 car

During an interview at the Canadian GP weekend, Christian Horner confirmed Mercedes and their other rivals’ biggest fear. He stated that his side has already begun working on next year’s car and that they will only bring limited upgrades to bolster the RB19’s performance.

Lewis Hamilton, who has been Red Bull’s arch-rival for some time now, did not take this too well. The Briton has repeatedly stated in multiple interviews about how the FIA should set a particular timeline for development, which all ten teams have to follow.

He believes that since teams like Red Bull are able to get a head start over their rivals, they get an unfair advantage. Soon after Hamilton made these remarks, Horner hit back at him. The Red Bull team principal stated that Hamilton’s suggestions to the FIA are impractical.

Horner stated that it would be almost impossible for the FIA to police teams and ensure that all the sides begin working on next year’s car at the same time. Since the FIA is unlikely to change the rules anytime soon, it is fair to say that Red Bull are likely to continue dominating the sport, at least for the next few years.