“The performance is not yet the same as in 2021” – Red Bull boss is not optimistic about its engine performance in 2022

Red Bull is doubtful that its 2022 power unit might not deliver the same performance as in 2021 but is working on the adaptation.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has already voiced his dismay towards the 2022 technical changes. He believes that more clarity is needed. It all feels random and he hopes that the new FIA president does the needful.

The new regulations have switched the cars to a new ‘E10’ fuel which will increase the ethanol content to 10% with 90% fossil fuel. The new fuel is causing an increased dip in horsepower as compared to the older ‘E5’ fuel.

They are officially out of F1 but still build the engines for Red Bull, are responsible for the production and the E10 fuel adaptation. Obviously Red Bull is paying for that. And if we go by rumors in the paddock, the Honda/RB link will continue to be there even beyond 2022. — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) January 6, 2022

Power outputs are estimated to drop by around 20 horsepower, although Ferrari and Alpine have both reportedly already compensated for the power loss. However, Honda is still struggling and is not on the same optimism level yet.

Honda is working hard on the adaptation,” Marko is quoted by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

“What I hear is positive, but the performance is not yet the same as in 2021. You will generally have to wait to see how it looks in racing trim.”

Also Read: Lando Norris backs Ferrari to consistently challenge for race wins in 2022

Red Bull aims to deliver back-to-back titles

Even though Honda had officially withdrawn from F1, it still continues to make the new power units for Red Bull. Going forward in the 2022 season, Marko said that the goal is to deliver back-to-back titles as they undergo the new technical regulations.

“The declared goal is the world title,” Marko said. “With such a big rule change, you can never be sure.”

But Marko suspects that, despite the turmoil of the new rules, it will still be familiar faces at the front of the Formula 1 grid when the 2022 season begins in Bahrain.

“Mercedes and we have the potential, the people and the continuity. That speaks again for a fight at the highest level. Especially since there are no other drivers like [Lewis] Hamilton and [Max] Verstappen,” he added.

Also Read: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wants the new FIA president to strengthen the rules in F1