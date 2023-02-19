Daniel Ricciardo Imitates His Best Friend Josh Allen While Playing Against High School Kids in Austin

Daniel Ricciardo, over the years, has become a massive football fan. He is a die-hard supporter of the Buffalo Bills and tries to follow their every game. He has even visited their stadium for one of their home games, and the fanbase has wholeheartedly accepted him as one of them.

In the process, he has also befriended the team quarterback Josh Allen. Thus, it’s now apparent that the Australian is intensely enthusiastic about football.

But five years ago, at a high school ground, he showed that if he had plied his trade in the game instead of F1, he could have had a chance to do it professionally.

Also read: Formula 1 Hints Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘DJ Diesel’ Return With ‘No Ordinary Sport’ Promo

Daniel Ricciardo brings out his inner NFL player

In 2017, ahead of the US Grand Prix, Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Ricciardo visited a high school in Austin. Over there, they took against their football team and did some training drills.

The duo were all padded up and had the full feel of how an NFL player feels in the arena. Ricciardo and Verstappen showed their penchant for the sport, where they had two successful PATs.

Moreover, Ricciardo even made a successful touchdown, which prompted Verstappen and the other football players to go and celebrate his remarkable act on the field.

How did Ricciardo become friends with Josh Allen?

The friendship between the two sports personalities is widely known now. It was initiated when Allen visited the Monaco Grand Prix 2019 and met the Red Bull race driver. Eventually, their friendship blossomed, and the two started supporting each other.

Now, Ricciardo having no major racing commitments, can have an easy time while watching several NFL games. He has also said he is interested in having a Trans-American trip on a bike.

Buffalo bills QB Josh Allen riding to the #MiamiGP with Daniel Ricciardo and his trainer Michael Italiano! 😁👍🌴.coreywilson pic.twitter.com/j1AKtVrPuf — T🏎 the F1 weeb✨ (@balaclavabestie) May 7, 2022

So, if he has that much time, he could surely attend a few Bills games on his tour. However, it would also depend on where all Red Bull would need him at that point of the season, as he would be obligated to do some commercial work for the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Will Ricciardo come back?

For 2023, Ricciardo has chosen the third driver role at Red Bull. Despite the offers from other teams, he still opted to take a sabbatical. He perfectly reasoned that considering he felt fatigued, he didn’t feel right to compete for any team under this mental condition.

To remain in touch with F1, he chose the Red Bull’s role, as it allows him to take his required rest. However, the Australian claims he still hasn’t decided about returning, even in 2024.

In one of the interviews, he even claimed that if he goes for the great American trip, he will get the needed solitude to make the perfect decision regarding 2024 and his career.

Also read: AlphaTauri Won’t Use Max Verstappen as Benchmark to Evaluate Nyck De Vries