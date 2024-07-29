Despite a Rough Start, Oscar Piastri Believes He Has Taken a “Step Forward” in His Sophomore Year

The start of the 2024 season was a mixed bag for Oscar Piastri. Having experienced the low of finishing P13 as well as the high of being the first runner-up, only one accolade eluded the Aussie driver. And in Hungary, he achieved the one feat every driver dreams of, by winning the Grand Prix. Taking his season’s performances into account, Piastri feels he has certainly taken a step forward from last year.

Speaking in the post-race presser following the Belgian Grand Prix, Piastri reflected on his F1 journey in his sophomore year. He said,

“Whether it’s interesting track limit penalties or crashes or mistakes, there’s always kind of been just things and I feel like the last few weekends I have been able to tidy it up. So, I feel like I’ve taken a step forward from last year, definitely”.

Off late, the 23-year-old has been on a roll with his performances and is leading the charge for McLaren. The last four races have seen Piastri outperform Lando Norris on three occasions and is becoming a threat to the British driver. With four podiums including one race win, Piastri now sits only 32 points behind Norris in the drivers’ standings.

Well that was unexpected but we’ll take it. Thanks everyone pic.twitter.com/faUJTEc8Gd — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) July 28, 2024

As such, the Aussie driver could use the remainder of this season to hone his skills for next season. Then, the 2025 season could well see Piastri make a bid for the drivers’ championship, given the progress being made by McLaren.

A positive 2025 season is on the cards for McLaren

Looking at the progress that the Woking-based team is making this season, they could be the team to beat next year. The final laps of the Belgian GP by Piastri gave clear evidence of the immense pace the McLaren car has when racing in dry conditions.

Thus, the ever-improving Aussie could be in with a shout for the championship in 2025. Moreover, his pressure-handling skills reflect an immensely mature driver, which is something Norris tends to lack at times.

But, given Norris’ position in this year’s drivers’ championship, chances are that Piastri might have to be on the back foot for the remainder of this season. With only ten races left, Max Verstappen holds a 78-point lead over Norris.

Thus, any chance that McLaren has at winning the race, they would want Norris to win so he can reduce the Dutchman’s lead and continue his bid for the championship.