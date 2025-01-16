Despite Acknowledging Toyota’s Influence Ayao Komatsu Refuses to Move Haas’ Base From UK to Germany

KOMATSU Ayao (jpn), Team Principal of Haas F1 team, portrait during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024, 18th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After showing decent signs of progress in the first half of the 2024 season, Haas dropped a major headline of signing a technical partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR). Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu highlighted that this relationship with Toyota will be a long-term one.

The Japanese manufacturer will be helping them on several fronts, including aerodynamics, CFD, and sharing expertise on the design and manufacturing of their cars. Komatsu also stated that for a team that is the smallest in F1, such a partnership with a motorsport giant is hugely valuable.

The 48-year-old mentioned how Haas only houses a staff of around 300 people, whereas the next highest staff count in the paddock is 1,000. In fact, top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes have over 1,200 to 1,300 people working for them.

So, Haas is currently punching above its weight, and Komatsu feels they need assistance from big manufacturers like Ferrari and Toyota as much as possible. However, the Haas boss is not keen on shifting the team’s base from the UK to Germany.

When Christian Fittipaldi probed him about this possibility on the Pelas Pistas podcast, Komatsu said, “Not in the foreseeable future… At the moment at least, we are not changing our base in Maranello and our base in the UK.”

Toyota tying up with Haas tells me 2 things: 1. Japanese manufacturers feel responsible to represent Japan. Toyota badly wants Japanese drivers and engineers to get to #F1 2. A giant corporate manufacturer is tying up with a tiny F1 team for its engineering knowledge! Crazy! pic.twitter.com/xyGtnzDBJW — Soumil Arora (@iamsoumilaroraa) October 11, 2024

The Japanese engineer also mentioned that the impact of this partnership with Toyota will not be visible immediately in the short term. It will take time for the Kannapolis-based outfit to maximize the tools and personnel at TGR’s Cologne facility to show any tangible gains on track.

Besides, Komatsu and Haas also have to balance their existing partnership with Ferrari, who supply them the engines, gearboxes, suspensions, and hydraulics among other components.

Haas’ complex structure

Haas is one of the teams that has the most number of bases with multiple facets of their cars, operations, and facilities spread over three countries — which will become four owing to their new partnership with Toyota. Haas’ main headquarters is in Kannapolis, USA, with a satellite base in Banbury, UK.

They established the Banbury base to stay close to the European continent and all the F1 infrastructure since most teams are based out of the UK itself. Haas’ close ties with Ferrari have led to the development of their offices and facility in the Italian outfit’s Maranello base as well.

The American team uses Ferrari’s wind tunnel as well, besides all the parts they are supplied with. The last bit of complexity in Haas’ F1 structure is that it also takes help from Italian manufacturer Dallara to build and manufacture its cars.

Naturally, Komatsu would not want to further complicate this already mixed-up arrangement Haas have built over the years with another base in Germany. However, it seems like the Haas team principal is willing to untangle this mess and start to homogenize their technical structure with one major technical partner, depending on how their relationship with Toyota develops.