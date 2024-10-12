Explained: How Toyota Partnership With Haas Intends to Benefit Both Sides

The Haas F1 team have signed a multi-year technical partnership with Toyota that will benefit both parties immensely. For Haas, it is an opportunity to partner with one of the biggest automakers in the world. On the other hand, Toyota will look to get back into F1 after their works team project faltered back in the late 2000s.

Here is a look at how this partnership will benefit both sides in detail and what this deal means for Ferrari, who are the current engine partner for Haas.

How will partnering with Toyota help Haas?

As per the press release, Toyota have signed a “technical partnership” with Haas. The two companies will “share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources”. Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) will provide Haas with design, technical, and manufacturing services, something that is crucial for the American outfit to become more competitive.

Under the previous leadership, Haas often struggled to compete with their rivals because of their lack of financial resources. Now, with this partnership, the Kannapolis-based team will hope to utilize the technical prowess of Toyota and its highly successful endurance and rally racing program at TGR.

Haas will be able to use Toyota’s expertise for their aerodynamic development, simulation work, parts manufacturing, and also in constructing their chassis. Although Haas currently have a deal with Dallara to help produce their chassis, their latest partnership with Toyota could see them partner with the Japanese automakers in the future for their chassis manufacturing.

“I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership.” ️ Ayao Komatsu#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fDHc8x7djQ — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 11, 2024

TGR will also provide Haas with its first on-site simulator at their Banbury base that will be used for car development. As things stand, Haas is currently using Ferrari’s simulator at Maranello, something they will continue to use even after signing this deal.

When do Haas expect to see the benefits from their deal with Toyota?

While there is no doubt that Haas’ partnership with Toyota is historic for them, being the smallest team on the grid, they do not expect to see the benefits in the short term. The team understands that they will take time to benefit from Toyota’s technical expertise, but are confident that this partnership will help them achieve success in the future.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu has also stated the same, mentioning how this association is intending to develop Haas for long-term progress in F1. This means as the new processes and technical collaborations with Toyota are integrated well in two to three years, the American outfit may see the improvements on track.

For a team that is currently fighting to get into the points-scoring positions, even finishing on the podium would be a historic achievement. Moreover, such a partnership with Toyota could also help Haas persuade some of the top drivers to join them in the future as drivers would be keen to join a team wherein they see potential.

How will Toyota benefit from Haas?

Toyota’s partnership with Haas is huge for the Japanese brand as this allows them to return to F1 in some capacity after they had to shut down their works team 15 years ago due to financial constraints. As part of this deal, Haas are expected to provide Toyota with technical expertise and commercial benefits.

Now, Toyota can provide Japanese drivers, mechanics, and engineers with real-world F1 opportunities, which could prove to be useful for them if they ever choose to return to the sport in the future. And that’s not it, as Haas is also open to providing Toyota with a naming rights deal.

Such a deal will help Toyota promote their brand as the company’s name would be included in all of Haas’ press releases and would also feature extensively on the American team’s cars’ liveries. This deal with Haas could also be seen as a way for Toyota to build a foundation to compete with fellow Japanese automaker Honda in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Honda is currently the engine supplier of Red Bull and have won two consecutive constructors’ championships alongside the Milton Keynes-based outfit. While Toyota made it clear at the time of signing the partnership with Haas that they have no plans of returning to F1 on a full scale, this partnership will undoubtedly lay a strong foundation, should they change their mind.

Will Toyota’s partnership with Haas affect Ferrari?

Haas have claimed that their latest deal with Toyota will not affect their partnership with Ferrari in any way. The Italian company will continue to be their engine supplier and will provide them with as many parts as possible, as per what the rules permit.

Furthermore, Haas will also continue using Ferrari’s wind tunnel and will keep their design office in Maranello. All this seems to explain why Haas will only be adding a new technical partner besides its longstanding relationship with the Prancing Horse.

With the Kannapolis-based outfit having renewed their partnership with Ferrari until the end of the 2028 season, it provides the team some long-term stability when it comes to their engines. This means that Ferrari will also continue to provide Haas engines into the new regulations era starting in 2026.