Despite Doing It Since 1997, Grid Walks Still Make Martin Brundle Nervous: “We’re Adrenaline Junkies”

Martin Brundle is a very common name in the F1 community today, thanks to his famous and memorable grid walks. Before F1 races, he roams the grid with a microphone, approaching drivers, team principals, and sometimes even celebrities, hoping to get a word with them — a routine he has been following since 1997. One might assume he’s accustomed to it by now, but as it turns out, he isn’t.

Brundle recently admitted to still feeling nervous about his interviews, because most of his exchanges are impromptu.

Most of the drivers on the grid are hesitant to talk to him, as they are in the zone. All they want to do is get into the car and avoid outside distractions, Brundle revealed while labeling the stars of F1 as “adrenaline junkies”.

“I have got 12 to 14 minutes of unrehearsed, unscripted, live car-crash television, I am a bit nervous, to be honest. And I like that feeling,” said Brundle on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

The former F1 driver’s grid walks have become a major attraction for fans, offering a unique insight into the psyche of the drivers just before they lower their visors. Recently, celebrities have also become a popular addition to this segment.

Brundle asks questions like who they are supporting or who they like the most. While most are kind and respectful enough to answer, some rather rude celebrities have snubbed him.

The job comes with its challenges, but despite having done it for more than two decades, Brundle still loves it.

Brundle began his grid walks immediately after his F1 retirement

During the same interview, Brundle shared his career trajectory, explaining how he began his commentary duties with ITV in 1997, just a year after retiring from F1. He revealed that it was Neil Duncanson and Gerard Laine, who ran the ITV F1 program at North One, that had the “crazy idea” of doing a grid walk and asked him to simply commentate on what he saw.

Brundle added that, back in the day, it was “easy” for him as he had no competitors since it was his company that first came up with this innovative idea. He explained, “It was so easy back in those days. So easy because there was nobody else to compete with. Drivers would stop by and have a good chat“.

What he liked most about the grid walks in those early days was the freedom to do as he pleased, as the grid was so deserted. In stark contrast, 20 years later, he revealed that there are now more than 2,000 people on the grid, making it challenging for him to get access to the best drivers and celebrities for his interviews.