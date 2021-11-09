“I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest”: F1 introduces the ‘Brundle Clause’ barring security and entourage of celebrities from the grid

Formula 1 issues a new rule which disallows bodyguards and entourage from entering the grid before the race. Martin Brundle dubs it the ‘Brundle Clause’.

The famous ‘Grid Walk’ segment hosted by F1 legend Martin Brundle returned at the US Grand Prix for the first time since the pandemic.

One of the most exciting factors about the segment is that Brundle is not always successful in talking to a particular celebrity. However, now the new rule will at least ensure he does not get shooed away by security.

“There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer,” said the driver turned Sky Sports commentator.

“It must be the ‘Brundle clause’. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest.”

Brundle’s recent run-in with Megan Thee Stallion, where he was ‘biffed’ out of the way by her security and members of her entourage, garnered quite a bit of attention on social media. The former driver took to Twitter to address the situation as well. He asked for celebrities to behave a bit more well-mannered when on the grid.

I have felt under pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet and so on. Bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time don’t bother me, everyone’s got a job to do, but they could maybe learn some manners and respect on our patch 🤔 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 25, 2021

Martin Brundle would much prefer fans on the grid instead

Reflecting on the incident and the new rule put in by F1, Brundle chose to speak from his heart. “I like to call out some of the celebs that I think are just using the grid a little bit, if I’m honest.”

“They don’t have a passion. I know there are millions of fans at home going ‘I should be on that grid. I’m a massive Formula 1 fan, not them’,” the commentator explained.

“But my claim to fame at last. I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion, I get biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first-ever time to a Formula 1 grid.”

“I put out a simple tweet about it and got five million impressions. I don’t understand any of that, to be honest.”