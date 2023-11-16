Despite nearly $31 Million In His Garage, Lewis Hamilton Confesses He Doesn’t Drive Any Except Deceased Fashion Icon’s $517k Maybach

Despite spending almost his entire life in and around cars, Lewis Hamilton has often claimed he is not a car enthusiast. Having collected cars throughout his life, only one of them was on his radar as a must-have, and the Briton spent most of the budding years of his life trying to ensure he would one day be able to call the car his own. The McLaren F1 LM was the only car Hamilton truly desired, but it wasn’t easy for the 7-time world champion to acquire.

Advertisement

Once he did acquire it, though, the Briton rarely takes it out for a spin. In fact, all the fancy and luxury cars that he owns rarely go out on the streets. The list includes a Ferrari LaFerrari, a 1966 Shelby Cobra GT, a Pagani Zonda 760, a Mercedes AMG One, and a McLaren P1, amongst others.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theJudge13Twts/status/1295629348142276609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Speaking to ABC News, Hamilton revealed he rarely drives any of these cars and prefers to drive a nearly $517k Mercedes-Maybach, designed by the legendary Virgil Abloh.

“The only time I ever drive is when I’m in LA. I just got the new Mercedes-Maybach that Virgil [Abloh] did.”

Often loud with his fashion choices, Hamilton likes to live a relatively understated life, especially when it comes to driving cars on normal roads. However, it doesn’t stop him from making the cars he owns special in their own way.

The many cars of Lewis Hamilton

• McLaren F1 LM – Starting from the most expensive, Hamilton wanted to own the car since he was 10. Ron Dennis promised him the car if he would bring three world titles to McLaren, but it did not happen. Hence, the Briton bought the car in an auction for over $15 million.

Advertisement

• Pagani Zonda 760 LH – While there might be nothing special about the car to a layman, a ‘petrolhead’ would quickly take note of the ‘LH’ after the model name. The letters signify the initials of the Mercedes driver. Notorious for its poor handling, Hamilton sold it off in an auction.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1691713493941063822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

• Mercedes AMG Project One – With only 275 cars ever made, the Hamilton family owns two of the $2.5 million car, with the 38-year-old gifting one of them to his father.

Hamilton owns a plethora of additional cars that take the total worth of his garage well over the $30 million mark. Away from the cars, he owns a Honda CRF450RX bike and an electric Maverick X3 dune buggy.