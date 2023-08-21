Despite Personnel Getting Poached from Red Bull, F1 Expert “Sadly” Predicts the Fight for Championship Won’t be Fierce Until 2026

By far, Red Bull has been the most dominant team in the 2023 F1 season. That too after losing numerous personnel on back-to-back occasions to rivals. Despite that, according to The Race F1 Podcast, F1 expert Ben Anderson believes the Austrian team will continue dominating until 2025.

Advertisement

In May this year, McLaren hired a top executive from Red Bull, who will join the British team at the end of this year. The Papayas hired Rob Marshall, the Chief Engineering Officer at the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1687843401717440512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

From the onset of the 2022 F1 season and the new regulations, the Austrian team has had a significant cushion over its competitors. Be it the RB-18 or the current RB-19, both the challengers have stayed way ahead of the rival challengers.

Anderson puts his bet on Supreme Red Bull

During the Race F1 podcast, Anderson was asked to share his view on if Ferrari can overcome Red Bull and gain supremacy. But the F1 was pessimistic with his views and believes there is no way Red Bull will lose their dominance before 2026.

He said, “Sadly and pessimistically, I think the rivalry for P2 until the next rule change happens.” This means even after numerous addition to their personnel, Ferrari will not be a match for the defending champions, and Red Bull will continue to lead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redbullracing/status/1686450473308405775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Anderson’s verdict can be wrong as this season’s fight for P2 signaled stiff upcoming competition. McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari are vying to take the spot behind the Energy drink-based team.

Advertisement

Rivals are ready to take the champions down

Even though Red Bull has dominated throughout the season, the rivals have done their part to be competitive, such as cutting down the gap significantly, which McLaren did when F1 was at Silverstone and Red Bull Ring.

Furthermore, Aston Martin showed their competitiveness at the beginning of the season; Mercedes and Ferrari took pole positions through Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, respectively.

All in all, the rivals have been trying their best to get the best of Adrian Newey’s team. However, they have failed to do it so far, and in the end, the Austrian team is expected to remain hot favorites for this season and the upcoming ones.