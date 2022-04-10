F1

“I guess it was a bit of a shame” – Lando Norris thinks McLaren performance is better than before

"I guess it was a bit of a shame" - Lando Norris thinks McLaren performance is better than before
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
SA vs BAN 2022: Mehidy Hasan gets hit on stomach; is carried on stretcher off the ground during 2nd Test match vs South Africa
Next Article
"The scariest b****** on the UFC roster" - Michael Bisping names the most intimidating fighter in MMA at the moment
F1 Latest News
"I guess it was a bit of a shame" - Lando Norris thinks McLaren performance is better than before
“I guess it was a bit of a shame” – Lando Norris thinks McLaren performance is better than before

Lando Norris finished P5 in the Australian GP and is feeling positive about what the…