“I guess it was a bit of a shame” – Lando Norris thinks McLaren performance is better than before

Lando Norris finished P5 in the Australian GP and is feeling positive about what the Woking-based team was able to achieve.

Lando Norris believes that his team, McLaren, performed better than it looked in Australia. Norris and his teammate Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Prior to the race day on the Albert Park Circuit, the Briton had predicted that his team would enjoy a battle with the Mercedes in the race.

Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished the race with P3 and P4. Norris admitted that the silver arrows seemed to be quicker than McLaren throughout the race.

However, the McLaren driver was disappointed that the Mercedes duo were able to overtake him and his Australian partner in the early stages of the race.

“I guess [it was] a bit of a shame,” Norris explained. “We lost both positions at the start just because we had a bit too much wheel spin, so we just didn’t get that quite right, but that happens sometimes.”

“But even after [that], I think their pace was much stronger than ours anyway, so whether or not we were ahead after the first few corners and first few laps, I think they had a much stronger race car than we did today.”

Lando Norris has a lot of positive things to take away

McLaren had a good start to the weekend with Norris topping the timesheets in FP3. “I think [there were] a lot of positive things,” the driver said.

“I think, realistically, we were a bit better than [how] we looked. We had a couple of issues here and there, which we had to manage, so I definitely should have been a little bit higher up on the track, not in terms of position, but just time.

Finished 5th. I like Australia. pic.twitter.com/DiamK4AzUq — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 10, 2022

“But the main thing is we had two cars at the points. So I guess we’re very happy with that as a team. [It’s] good motivation for everyone, very rewarding I guess for everyone.

“So we’re satisfied. We’re happy with that, and we just need to try and continue that next time.”

