After Max Verstappen Pulled 20+ Seconds Clear of Sergio Perez, Toto Wolff Slams Red Bull for Stale F1 Season

Just before the summer break, teams like Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari seemed to have closed down on Red Bull’s gap. However, in Spa, Max Verstappen pulled off a masterclass to finish the race with over 20 seconds to spare, that too against his teammate Sergio Perez who had the same Red Bull underneath him. Now, Toto Wolff decided to slam the Austrian team and Verstappen for making F1 a stale show. This has come after the Milton-Keynes-based team found some extra pace in Belgium.

Red Bull’s RB-19 has been the finest challenger in the 2023 F1 season. The RB19 has won 12 out of 12 races and looks like the supremacy isn’t going to end anytime soon. Even though multiple teams tried to curb its dominance, they only failed and managed P2 on many occasions.

Verstappen won 10 races, while Perez won the remaining two, making it a 100 percent success rate this season for Red Bull. The supremacy reached such an extent even Wolff had to come out and talk about it as he compared the ongoing superiority with their days.

Talking about it the Mercedes boss remarked that even though they were dominant in the post-hybrid era, they had two cars going against one another giving the fans a bit of excitement. But in Red Bull’s case, it is only Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull made F1 a stale show, remarked Wolff

As Red Bull and Verstappen unleashed a superiority of 12 back-to-back wins, Wolff as a rival was understandably not happy. In a recently published report by Motorsport, the Austrian boss said, “I don’t know whether our dominance was similar or less as I think we had years where we did it in the same way.”

“But at least we had two cars that were fighting each other. So that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone, and that’s not the case at the moment,” further added the billionaire boss.

The 51-year-old also emphasized how the Austrian team found some extra pace at a time when rivals believed they were able to catch up. But in the end, Wolff admitted that they will have to do the best possible job to close down the gap.

Not only the grid, but Verstappen also dominated Perez as well

Max Verstappen not only picked up 10 wins this season but also has an eight-back-to-back winning streak. With two more wins, he will break Sebastian Vettel’s nine-winning streak record. This shows the massive grip he has over the grid.

Admittedly, the Dutchman’s supremacy also zeroed down on his teammate. As Perez won only two races out of 12 occasions, it is clear that the two-time world champion didn’t give any chance to let that grip go even in Red Bull.

All in all, amid the superior Max Verstappen show, there are talks that fans have lost interest in the sport. As the United States lost hundreds of thousands of spectators, fans from all over the world called the season a boring one.