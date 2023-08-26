Despite Receiving $45,000,000 for Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, James Vowles Claims Williams Can’t Take Pay Drivers Anymore

According to a report by Business F1, the Williams team received a payment of $30,000,000 for Logan Sargeant and $15,000,000 for Alex Albon. This is given by Sargeant’s backer and Yoovidhya family respectively in order to have the duo drive for the British team. Despite this, Williams boss James Vowles astonishingly denied having any pay drivers in the team.

After the introduction of the cost cap, F1 teams including Williams have seen significant growth in their overall finances. This enabled them to have a say in taking the pay drivers in the team or even taking favors from them.

However, the report suggests that the British team is still involved in receiving funds from Sargeant and Albon in a massive capacity. This, in fact, came in quite a contrast to what Vowles has talked about recently.

Vowles denies any pay driver entry into Williams

James Vowles of Williams, Guenther Steiner of Haas, and Franz Tost of AlphaTauri were present during part one of the press conference of the Dutch Grand Prix. There, the three team principals were asked ahead of the Free Practice on Friday if there is any prospect of a pay driver in the sport anymore.

Answering this, the Williams boss started with how the teams now invest so deep down at the karting level so that the talented drivers can come through them.

Following this, he added, “I think this concept of taking a few millions to put someone in the car is not the way we perform these days.” Nevertheless, Albon has proved his worth with some serious performances this season. However, there was uncertainty over Sargeant’s future.

Is Williams happy with Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant?

Alex Albon has been sensational this season. His performance not only impressed everyone at the grid but also brought offers from Red Bull, which he declined. Compared to him, his teammate Logan Sargeant has underperformed to his potential.

Talking about him, Vowles was critical of his view on the American driver. He said that the rookie needs to keep improving and developing as soon as possible. Furthermore, he also added that Sargeant also needs to close the gap to Albon.

As the 22-year-old’s future with the team looks bleak, there are rumors that he might be replaced by the Mercedes reserve driver and former Haas F1 star Mick Schumacher next season. Going with the recent words of Vowles, that might very well happen.