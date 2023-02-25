How Did Toto Wolff Earn His $540 Million Net Worth?: Salary, Investments and More

Toto Wolff is among the most popular motorsports executives in the Formula 1 paddock and the richest. Currently serving as the CEO and team principal of the Mercedes F1 team, Wolff reportedly has a staggering net worth of $540 million as of February 2023.

Over the past decade, the Austrian has helped the Silver Arrows achieve their greatest-ever success by leading them to eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships.

As a result of the Silver Arrows’ success, Wolff has made a huge fortune. With that in mind, here’s both a summary and a detailed look at the Mercedes F1 team principal’s net worth. Details are also provided about his various investments and the properties and cars he owns.

Summary of Toto Wolff’s net worth

Summary of Toto Wolff's net worth

Overall Net Worth $540 million Salary $26 million Investments $140 million Properties and other Assets $370 million Age 51 Height 1.96 m (6ft 5 inches) Weight 92 kg

Toto Wolff’s investments and journey to becoming co-owner of Mercedes F1

From beginning his career as a racing driver in 1992, Toto Wolff has become one of the most prominent figures in Formula 1. Despite an underwhelming racing career, the 51-year-old brilliantly used his experience as a banker to kickstart his successful entrepreneurial career.

Wolff founded investment companies Marchfifteen (1998) and Marchsixteen (2004), which initially focused solely on technology-related investments.

Soon after, he also made investments in companies that provided supplies for the racing cars of German automotive giant Mercedes. The Austrian made his first major breakthrough in 2007 when he acquired a 49% stake in the Mercedes DTM racing team.

He also got this company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and made a huge fortune as a result. He also bought a stake in the Williams F1 team two years later.

However, his biggest investment came in 2013 when he bought a 30% stake in the Mercedes F1 team and became the side’s CEO and team principal. A few years later, Wolff also increased his stake in the Silver Arrows to 33%.

Toto Wolff’s salary at the Mercedes F1 team

According to caknowledge.com, Toto Wolff earns a staggering fixed annual salary of $26 million. Additionally, he also earns bonuses for team wins, championships and other performance-related criteria. The report adds that the Austrian motorsports executive earned over $40 million in salary in the 2021 season.

This amount included the fixed annual salary of $26 million, $10 million in bonus to help Mercedes win the championship, and a further $5 million for all the podiums that the Silver Arrows clinched that season.

What cars and properties does Toto Wolff own?

As per various reports, Toto Wolff owns some of the most expensive luxury cars. He is believed to own a Porsche 718 Cayman, Mercedes-AMG GT, Nissan GT-R, Ford Shelby Mustang GT500, McLaren 720S and BMW X8.

Wolff not only lives a luxurious life when it comes to his car collection, but he also owns some of the richest properties around the world. The 51-year-old along with his wife, Susie Wolff, are believed to live in an 18,000-square-foot ultra-luxury mansion located in Switzerland.

According to caknowledge.com, Toto bought this property for a whopping $62 million. The report adds that this property contains some of the best amenities, including three swimming pools, a bowling alley and eight bedrooms, among several others. Besides this property, the Austrian is also believed to own five luxury yachts, each costing between $15 and $20 million.

Toto Wolff net worth

According to playersbio.com, Toto Wolff has a whopping net worth of $540 million as of February 2023. Most of his net worth comes from his investments ($140 million), and the properties and other assets he owns ($370 million).

Out of his investments, Wolff is believed to have invested between $40 million and $50 million to buy a 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team.

Meanwhile, the rest of his investments are in the stock market. The Austrian is believed to have invested approximately $100 million in six stocks: HSBC, Alphabet, Apple, Coca-Cola, JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway. The report adds that Wolff’s net worth has grown by a staggering 56% over the past five years.

