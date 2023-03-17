Why Is Angela Cullen Leaving Lewis Hamilton And Formula 1?

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton shared surprising news with his followers on Instagram. He revealed that Angela Cullen, who has been with him since 2o15, is leaving his entourage.

Considering Cullen is the most famous face in the entire working force around Hamilton, it was an unprecedented revelation for not only his fans but also for the whole of the F1 fraternity. The seven-time world champion showed gratitude to her most crucial aide in his post and wished her luck in her new endeavors.

Meanwhile, she also posted her farewell post on Instagram. Giving a lengthy caption, she showed how grateful she was to work with the seven-time world champion. Before ending her post, she called him the F1 GOAT and is now looking for the life ahead.

Why is Angela Cullen leaving Lewis Hamilton?

The average working life in F1 is intensely hectic, and minimal breaks. Moreover, working with Hamilton is even more difficult, as the Briton race driver always goes the extra mile to remain the best.

In season three of Drive To Survive, once Cullen asked, “why are they always the last to leave?” In response, the Briton replied: “That’s why we are number one.”

The conversation at that time didn’t indicate any sign of Cullen leaving, as it took her three years after that to resign her services. But it undoubtedly projected that even people are Hamilton has to push beyond the limit to get better results on the track.

And after doing it for so many years, it could be a reason for her to take a break. Moreover, Hamilton, in his post, wished Cullen all the best for her dreams, so she is probably planning to start her entrepreneurial journey or go for a gig she always wanted to do.

At this stage, it can only be assumed where she is heading. But her presence in Formula 1 would be missed as she was one of the widely covered non-racing faces in the sport.

She was the answer to everything

While Hamilton ground himself on the track, it was Cullen’s responsibility to take care of everything the Mercedes star needed. Cullen used to take care of everything, from picking up his bags to giving him massages to relax him from all the stiffness.

Moreover, she also joined him for his exercise and gym sessions and ensured he was making the proper progress over the season. Hamilton has repeatedly credited her for his success in F1 and claims her to be a crucial part of his team.

But now, the two have to go different ways as Cullen is interested in entering a new chapter of her life, presumably ending the life that is always on the move.

