Despite Recent Fall From Grace, Sergio Perez Remains Cadillac’s Best Bet for an Astute Team Leader

When Red Bull signed Sergio Perez at the end of 2020, they trusted his ability to be a solid, reliable driver who can consistently deliver good results in the races. The Mexican did not have a lot of experience with a top team, but he finished fourth in a midfield car for Racing Point that year. Cut to 2024, Perez has been abysmal in a championship-winning Red Bull car, to say the least.

While his teammate Max Verstappen won the championship along with nine race wins in a tricky car, Perez could only finish P8, miles behind the Dutchman. As a result, Red Bull also lost the 2024 Constructors’ championship, eventually finishing P3 in the standings. The Milton Keynes outfit had to make the harsh decision to part ways with the 34-year-old.

BREAKING Sergio Perez will leave Red Bull Racing ahead of the #F1 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/KgjKh6dUKl — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) December 18, 2024

Now, Perez may not have a seat for 2025, but there is a chance he could make a return to F1 in 2026 with Cadillac entering the sport. The General Motors-backed outfit will become the 11th team on the grid and will need an experienced pair of hands in at least one of its cars.

Perez fits the bill perfectly to lead a new team’s F1 project with a new set of regulations coming into effect. The #11 driver has raced at the pinnacle of motorsport for 14 years and driven for multiple teams.

His most notable contribution in terms of developing a midfield outfit was at Force India, which later transitioned into Racing Point and then Aston Martin. Perez’s ability to maximize results on Sundays and pull off surprise podium results with his race management skills could come in quite handy for a new team like Cadillac.

And besides these sporting reasons, there are off-track aspects as well that could pique their interest for Perez.

Perez’s popularity and financial backing could also help Cadillac

It is widely reported that Perez’s massive sponsorship backing helped him extend his stay at Red Bull for four seasons despite his mixed bag of results on track. The commercial appeal of the Guadalajara-born driver in Latin America, Mexico, and several parts of the USA was a significant boost for Red Bull’s marketing strategy in those regions.

Cadillac could also get the same benefits by bringing Perez on board. On the financial front, it is expected that GM will be investing a hefty amount of money to develop their F1 operation well. Nevertheless, if they need additional funds, Perez’s commercial backing could come in handy.

The Mexican driver’s image may have taken a hit due to his struggles at Red Bull. But being on the sidelines in 2025, he could pitch Cadillac about his experience and adaptability to new regulations, having driven cars of various sets of regulations in his career so far.