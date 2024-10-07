Despite Sworn Allegiance to PSV, Max Verstappen Fails Terribly at Trivia Questions

Max Verstappen has been a big supporter of Dutch soccer club PSV Eindhoven since his childhood. He loves them so much that he once claimed he was ready to give up on some of his race-wins in F1, in exchange for PSV winning the Champions League. But despite being a huge fan, he struggled to answer most of the questions related to the club.

Verstappen recently appeared in the Anything But F1 Quiz posted on Formula 1’s official YouTube channel. As part of this, all drivers were asked to choose a topic they were interested in. The 27-year-old chose Dutch soccer.

He chose a topic of his liking but failed to answer any of the three questions he was asked, correctly. In the first two, he had to name PSV’s mascot and its player number.

Mascots? ❌

Mascots? ❌

Max wins ✅

— Formula 1 (@F1) October 6, 2024

Verstappen admitted he had no idea about the number but made a decent guess for the mascot’s name. While he correctly noted that the mascot is named after an animal, he couldn’t guess which one. PSV’s mascot, Phoxy, is named after a fox, and its number is 99.

For the final question, Verstappen was asked what special thing Phoxy did for Christmas last year. Without a second thought, he responded, “I have no clue.” However, when told that Phoxy had hosted a Christmas dinner for all the Dutch soccer mascots, he said that he remembered the picture of all of them together.

Throughout the quiz, he appeared embarrassed for not knowing the answers, likely because he’d been a fan of the club since childhood.

Why did Max begin following PSV?

In an interview at the beginning of this year, Verstappen revealed that he began following PSV because his father Jos Verstappen supported the club. In an interview with Formule1.NL, he said, “That started with my father when he was sponsored by Philips. At that time he was regularly invited to PSV matches. And sometimes I accompanied him“.

Having attended PSV games as a kid, Verstappen explained that gradually, a certain bond formed—a connection where he began to identify with the club. He then shared why he supports PSV over Ajax, the most successful Dutch club with 36 league titles. “PSV feels like a better emotional fit for me than, say, Ajax,” he declared.