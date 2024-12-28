Despite Tough Fight From Lando Norris, Flavio Briatore Never Felt Max Verstappen’s Title Was in Danger

Lando Norris of McLaren and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar on November 30, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Max Verstappen had the perfect start to the 2024 season as he won seven of the first 10 races and at that point, it looked like a fourth title was already in the bag. But since the Monaco GP, the RB20’s weaknesses started showing. Rivals like McLaren and Ferrari caught up, and suddenly Verstappen’s dominance was in question.

But the Dutchman persevered and wrapped his fourth title up at the Las Vegas GP — winning only two of the next 14 rounds. By his own admission, this championship was the #1 driver’s hardest-fought win. But despite Lando Norris’ stellar efforts, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore was never in doubt about the fate of the title fight.

He told Formule1.nl, “Max Verstappen becoming champion, I knew that and I saw that. Why? That’s very simple. Because Max Verstappen is the best. And then you also become champion in difficult years. It may not have been easy with the Red Bull car this year, but the quality of the driver is decisive. You see that with Verstappen.”

.@GerardBos (https://t.co/Nyn528KKGc) – Has Max Verstappen’s title ever been in danger? Flavio Briatore: “No. Max Verstappen becoming champion, I knew that and I saw that. Why? That’s very simple. Because Max Verstappen is the best.” 1/2 https://t.co/Ne4j7bWFf9 pic.twitter.com/89CvZvBy0k — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) December 28, 2024

Briatore, who has his own fair share of knowledge regarding multiple-time world champions, has in fact hit the nail on the head with respect to his assessment of Verstappen’s year. Ever since the Miami GP, Red Bull had slipped down the pecking order.

And Verstappen was seemingly struggling to tame his own car. However, he dug deep into his resolve and managed to extract the maximum from the car every race weekend. Eventually, he had racked in enough points to edge Norris out.

Verstappen and Norris’ rivalry defined the 2024 season

As Verstappen’s struggles became more obvious, Norris kept on knocking at the door. Their rivalry gave some of the most dramatic moments of last season, including their clash at the Austrian GP.

More often than not, their rivalry spilled off the track as well. The Mexico City GP and US GP were prime examples when both the drivers went over the limits in a bid to outdo the other.

And while Norris did not come out of the season as a champion, he still had something to cheer for. After a stellar year of the MCL38 leading the pack, Norris’ win at the season finale in Abu Dhabi sealed the Woking-based team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998.