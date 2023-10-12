‘Disappointed’ Lando Norris Regrets Over Failure to Vie for Two Victories in Qatar Despite Knowing the Potential of His MCL60

Lando Norris with McLaren had a rise from the ashes in the 2023 F1 season. So much so that they are vying for wins against the mighty Red Bull now. As Norris finished the Qatar GP Sprint and Race both in P3, he now regrets, as per RaceFans not having done enough to claim two wins, despite his car’s fitting ability to do so.

Advertisement

Admittedly, Norris could have won the Sprint like his teammate Oscar Piastri. However, it wouldn’t have been possible in the race due to Max Verstappen’s monstrous speed throughout the race in Lusail Circuit.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LandoNorris/status/1711456922056953876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Therefore, Norris had outside chances of making his wishes come true. This was because the British driver was very confident about his MCL60 after McLaren powered it with some serious upgrades that added a formidable race pace.

Norris shared his disappointment after losing out on two victories

Norris recently opened up about missing out on two victories in the recently concluded Qatar Grand Prix. He blamed himself for key mistakes that cost him the victories over the two races planned out during the weekend.

Talking about this, the 23-year-old driver said as per RaceFans, “If I want to be honest with myself, I should have fought for two pole positions this weekend and potentially two victories.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1711088103069307102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following this, he added, “I knew what was on the cards, what we were able to potentially achieve, and that was victories, both yesterday and today.” But right now, McLaren is at an interesting point ahead of the new campaign, the new signings and upgrades in facility does point towards their rapid progress towards the ultimate glory.

Advertisement

Red Bull already fears McLaren after an astonishing rise

Despite starting the year in the worst possible way, McLaren made a grand comeback this season and are regarded as the second-fastest team after Red Bull. Admittedly, they picked up the most points in the last three races, even more than Red Bull.

Furthermore, the defending champions also fear the Papayas as the only team to have cracked their code. This could mean Lando Norris gearing himself up for a Grand Prix win, finally, after his debut in the sport in 2019.

As things stand, McLaren are right behind Red Bull when it comes to race pace. Their mega comeback this season could be a testament to what they could be capable of in the next season and it is certainly not something very good for Red Bull.