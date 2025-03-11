mobile app bar

Bianchet Enters in F1’s Timepiece War by Endorsing Their $72,500 Watch on Esteban Ocon

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

NBA PARIS JAM – Paris Esteban Ocon attends NBA PARIS JAM in Paris, France on January 24, 2025

Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

As the pinnacle of single-seater, open-wheel motorsport, Formula 1 attracts the biggest brands, who are keen to partner with teams and drivers. Watchmakers have especially been battling for a long time to impress viewers by partnering with different drivers to showcase their latest collections.

The sport has seen the likes of Tag Heuer, IWC, Rolex, and Richard Mille give their watches to drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and many others.

Now, Swiss luxury watch brand Bianchet has entered into a partnership with Haas’ 2025 driver Esteban Ocon. They announced it via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 2021 Hungarian GP winner was sporting a $72,500 worth Flying Tourbillon Grande Date Red to commemorate this alliance. The watch is entirely made of carbon fiber and has a B 1.1618 movement display.

Getting Ocon to sign up for this project would have been an easy choice to make for Bianchet. While driving for Alpine, the #31 driver was endorsing H. Moser & Cie — the official timepiece partners of the team.

However, as the Haas F1 team doesn’t have a watch partner, the Frenchman could sign this deal without conflicting with any of the team’s existing sponsors, which turned out to be a win-win for all the parties involved. In fact, Sauber, Williams, and Haas are the only three teams on the grid that do not have a watch partner.

Naturally, out of the available options, for a brand like Bianchet, joining forces with a proven Grand Prix winner in Ocon has turned out to be their biggest acquisition yet. Moreover, given how Haas performed last season, with a P7 finish in the standings, they look like a team on the rise.

With Ocon and rookie Ollie Bearman as their driver lineup, the Kannapolis-based team is looking to build on their strong results from last year going into 2025. Further, with a more stable financial future for the team, they will be aiming for a top midfield finish in 2025 — which will only add to the marketability of Bianchet.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer.

