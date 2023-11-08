Demoralizing 1-in-1000 Stat Does Nothing to Charles Leclerc’s Stance on Women in Motorsports

Formula 1 unveiled the “We Race as One” campaign in 2020 in an effort to address societal issues with an emphasis on inclusivity, diversity, and equality. As a result of that initiative, the F1 authorities established ” The F1 Academy,” which provides an environment for female motorist to showcase their abilities under the F1 banner. Even though the F1 Academy is still in its early stages, it has attracted a lot of enthusiasm. Susie Wolff, the academy’s current managing director, has committed herself to seeing it through to long-term success. However, amid the F1 community’s eagerness to promote the campaign‘s goals, Prancing Horse has shared a sobering statistic concerning the involvement of female drivers.

In a recent interview with CEVA, Charles Leclerc and Frederic Vasseur discussed their perspectives on the participation of women in Formula 1. In response to a question from CEVA regarding the difficulties faced by women in motorsports, Fred Vasseur initially emphasized the continuous efforts to promote inclusivity. Subsequently, he stated he believed there were no fundamental challenges that prevented women from competing in Formula One.

However, he drew attention to the statistical truth that just one female kart racer begins her career and competes for every 1000 male racers. He said, “We are trying to create a dedicated category for girls and, at the same time, attract many more girls into karting.”

Similar to his team boss, Charles Leclerc also shared a positive perspective on the changing F1 landscape. The Ferrari driver initially praised Formula 1 for its successful efforts to encourage women’s participation in racing, thereby rendering it more likely that we will see female drivers soon. Later, Leclerc wrapped up the conversation, stating, ” There are a lot of women in the paddock who help us perform at our best on the track.”

Does the Formula One Academy actually provide opportunities for talented female drivers?

Formula 1 is growing and venturing into uncharted ground. Notably, attention has been drawn to the Formula One Academy’s recent activities, and the organization’s leaders have shown commitment to its objectives. It’s interesting to note that their unwavering attempts to advance diversification through the F1 Academy have now produced positive results.

In a predominantly male-driven sporting industry, 18-year-old Bianca Bustamante is set to make her mark. Using her Formula One Academy race car, the 18-year-old will be representing McLaren in the upcoming season. Besides, she is the first driver on the squad to join McLaren’s development program, making her affiliation with the company a noteworthy achievement. Speaking about her career, the native of the Philippines has participated in the W series Formula 4 UAE championship, the Italian Formula 4 USF junior, and most recently, the 2023 F1 academy season.

She finished the racing event with two victories, two podiums, and a trip to the US GP for the 2023 season’s final race. Her success and development prove that the F1 Academy has assisted drivers in their ascent to the top of the Formula 1 ranks.

However, Bianca isn’t the only one making waves as she rises through the ranks—Marta Garcia, the most recent F1 Academy champion, has also been grabbing attention lately. Garcia, as an honor for taking home the first-ever all-female series title, will compete in a fully-funded seat in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) in the upcoming season.

Upon witnessing these girls shine like stars in a male-dominated sport, Susie Wolff feels inspired to encourage more women to advance up the racing ladder. The managing director provided clarity in her remarks to ESPNF1 on the objective of the F1 program. She said, “We are not a destination for young female drivers to stay and to race in. We are there to provide a platform and nurture them and give them the rocket fuel for further progression in the sport.”