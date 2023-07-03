“Disgraceful” Lewis Hamilton Spotted Disrespecting the Austrian National Anthem at the Red Bull Ring

Lewis Hamilton has been labeled as a role model for a whole generation of drivers, not just because of his extraordinary talent behind the wheel of a racing car, but because of his off-track activities. However, pictures of Hamilton disrespecting the National Anthem of Austria became viral after Sunday’s Grand Prix. This has landed him in hot water with plenty of people within the F1 community.

Hamilton went through a very frustrating afternoon in Spielberg after a disastrous Sprint result on Saturday. He started the Austrian GP from P5 on the grid, but because of a race full of penalties resulting from track limits, the best he could muster up was P8. With Russell finishing P9, it was a disappointing weekend for Mercedes overall.

However, the biggest controversy to come out of the race weekend for Hamilton came before the start of the main race on Sunday. In F1, the National Anthem of the host country is always played fifteen minutes before the start of a race. The drivers line up on the grid for the same and pay their respects, but Hamilton was spotted making a disrespectful gesture while the anthem was being played.

Lewis Hamilton makes a disrespectful gesture during the Austrian National Anthem

As reported by multiple sources, there were pictures of Hamilton having his finger in his years when the Austrian National Anthem was playing that was being circulated all over social media. Fans were not at all pleased to see this and demanded answers from the seven-time world champion.

Several fans took to Twitter to show their disappointment, over Hamilton disrespecting the host country’s anthem at the Red Bull ring.

Wayne M, Bourdon shared his opinion on Twitter by stating that the FIA should penalize Hamilton because he had his fingers in his ears during the anthem.

“On the track not able to keep the car within the lines unlike his teammate Off the track covering his ears while the Austrian national anthem was being played to disrespect a nation,” another user wrote.

According to MSN, another fan went as far as commenting that Hamilton was “disgraceful”. Any other driver in his place would have gotten a lot of backlash for doing the same thing.

Did Hamilton respond to the accusations?

Even though images of Hamilton seemingly being disrespectful to the Austrian National Anthem became viral, Hamilton hasn’t come out and said anything to defend himself. However, it could be likely that the images being circulated were taken at the wrong time which makes Hamilton look bad.

Moreover, there could be other things Hamilton was doing, but simply chose the wrong moment to do since the cameras were right on him at the moment.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to give an explanation for the images that are circulating on the internet.