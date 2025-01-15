mobile app bar

Do F1 Cars Use Gold?

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands Lando Norris of Great Britain drives the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during the race round 15, F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on August 25, 2024

F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands Lando Norris of Great Britain drives the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during the race round 15, F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on August 25, 2024
Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The engineering behind an F1 car is incredibly complex, making it one of the most advanced sports. However, using gold in its construction is something most fans would never guess as one of the components involved. As such, when McLaren’s Oscar Piastri admitted to the same, it raised several eyebrows.

In a McLaren social media segment, Piastri participated in ‘Two Truths and One Lie.’ The Melbourne-born driver read aloud from a piece of paper: there is 22-karat gold on McLaren’s F1 car, an F1 car could theoretically drive upside down, and drivers experience only 1G force during races.

Piastri revealed that drivers actually experience forces of up to 5 or 6G, making the ‘golden revelation’ true. There was in fact 22 karat gold used in the making of the MCL60, something McLaren spoke about in a 2023 video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gold, an excellent heat reflector, was used to optimize the car’s performance by regulating temperatures. F1 car engines generate significant heat, and McLaren put gold in its power unit to reflect the heat away from the fuel tank of the car.

“It also keeps the driver cockpit in front of the car cool,” the narrator of the video stated. Objects like copper, nickel, and even silver would do the job in this case, but gold remains the best choice.

It’s not used as commonly simply because of the fact that it is very expensive. But taking a look at everyday objects around us more quickly will help us realize that gold is used in very small amounts in several appliances such as computers, and mobile phones.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these