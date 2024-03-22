“Doing Everything He Can”: Daniel Ricciardo Exposes The Concerning Nature Of Max Verstappen’s Padel Obsession

Of late, F1 drivers have found a new favorite hobby. They have discovered the sport of Padel, which most drivers use as a means of bonding with each other and taking their minds off of F1 racing. Drivers like Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris have all been bitten by the Paddle bug. Speaking in an interview alongside Verstappen, Ricciardo shared a concerning, yet funny anecdote about Verstappen’s fondness for the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Per a video uploaded on X by user ‘Mia,’ the Honey Badger recalled a story from Bahrain when he wanted to borrow a racquet from Verstappen. The Dutchman replied he had 11 of them for Ricciardo to choose from, sending him into a burst of laughter.

“I borrowed one of Max’s [Verstappen] racquets in Bahrain, and I was like, ‘Hey buddy, Can I borrow a racquet?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’ve got 11 of them. He’s doing everything he can to improve his game.”

The insight from Ricciardo further highlights the competitive spirit within Verstappen. His need to attain perfection in everything he does is not a surprise to many. It is this need that makes him so dominant both on and off the track.

Verstappen is yet to lose a race in 2024, but his paddle skills aren’t anywhere close to his driving skills. Nonetheless, he hopes one of his 11 racquets will help him improve and become a better player.

Max Verstappen reflects on his partnership with Daniel Ricciardo

Entering F1 as a Red Bull driver alongside Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen always shared a good relationship with him. Express.co.uk quoted the words of Verstappen as he reflected on how his partnership with Ricciardo helped him build a more successful pairing with Sergio Perez. Since Ricciardo’s departure, Verstappen became the senior driver at Red Bull despite his young age. Hence, the maturity allowed him to gel well with Perez. Having driven as teammates for two seasons, Ricciardo and Verstappen developed a great bond.

Advertisement

Verstappen admitted to them sharing a close friendship even today. Despite temporarily being part of rival teams, the friendship between them never turned sour. Now that they are once again a part of the Red Bull setup, the two often engage in fun activities together. When Verstappen first entered the sport, he was a hot-headed teenager, driving aggressively, even when there was no need for it. However, he has matured a lot over the years, helping him become one of the best drivers on the grid. Furthermore, it has also helped him share good friendships with multiple drivers in F1.