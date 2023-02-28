“Dont Care if I Dont Win Another Race”: Lewis Hamilton Shoulders Major Responsibility in Defiant Move Against FIA

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken drivers on the F! grid. Relentlessly fighting for human rights, the driver was recently featured on a podcast where he was interviewed by someone on who he had a major impact.

When thanked for lending his voice for the rights of the LGBTQ community, Hamilton had an emotional response to what he considered his responsibility to the sport. The 7-time champ brushed aside his success in F1 as the more important achievement; what’s important to Hamilton is using his platform to help those who need it.

Lewis Hamilton picks between his career and his cause

In response to continuing to fight for what’s right, Hamilton explained the importance of having a platform to propagate empathy and compassion. He adds, “I’m not just a Formula 1 driver, and have success and go about my life.” He also emphasizes his role as a human being first, hence giving him the duty to “spark change, spark conversations.”

An special moment with Sir @LewisHamilton that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. ❤️🏳️‍🌈 Listen to the full interview on The Fast And The Curious. #F1 #BahrainGP https://t.co/SaHmHC0Cp3 pic.twitter.com/1aiUoR41VN — Christian Hewgill 🎙 (@ChrisHewgill) February 27, 2023

This also means holding the right people accountable. With recent events seeing the FIA muzzle their drivers from making politically outright comments and taking a stance, Hamilton’s words take a thunderous effect. Refusing to adjust to the status quo, a frustrated Hamilton is driven to make a change.

Reflecting on the countries that F1 races in, Hamilton is helpless. But, he blatantly says, “It’s important someone speaks out isn’t it?” Taking a courageous stand, a centurion and record-breaker of the sport, concluded by saying, “I don’t care if I don’t win another race, I’m going to speak on those things whether people like it or not.”

A firm stance from Hamilton, who had made his message loud and clear- nothing and no one can stop him from challenging the status quo.

Hamilton brutally honest about human rights battle

Reacting to the FIA clampdown, Hamilton had made his priorities clear. Looking at the number of people suffering, Hamilton would simply rather not race. “If I can’t defend human rights and I can’t continue with what I’ve been doing these years, I’d rather not race anymore.”

Further, he was disappointed. With the number of hurdles already prevalent, Hamilton didn’t expect this from the sport. Frustrated with the bizarre new rule, the driver also added, “If I can’t have conversations with people, if I can’t talk about these sensitive issues…they won’t have the impact they need to have.”

Thus, Hamilton explicitly states that his racing career isn’t as important to him. What matters is the positive impact he can have on the millions who look up to him, and how he can change their fate in any way possible.