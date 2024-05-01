mobile app bar

Adrian Newey Skeptical About Mercedes’ F1 Project as Toto Wolff’s Past Blunders Send the Team to a Point of No Return

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Adrian Newey Skeptical About Mercedes’ F1 Project as Toto Wolff’s Past Blunders Send the Team to a Point of No Return

Credits: IMAGO / Crash Media Group

Adrian Newey’s decision to leave Red Bull has kickstarted rumors of several teams being interested in signing the Briton. While Ferrari is still the outfit he is most strongly linked with, Mercedes has now entered the mix.

Newey, however, isn’t interested in signing with Mercedes. Per Motorsport, the 65-year-old is not a fan of Mercedes’ ground-effect concept and rectifying it or building it from scratch isn’t something he is looking forward to.

Newey doesn’t know how long it will take for him to set things right at the Brackley-based team. Their ‘revolutionary’ zero-pod concept made its debut in the W13 with the regulation changes of 2022. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the Silver Arrows who entered a slump because of the design of their car.

It took the team a lot of time to accept that the zero-pod concept wasn’t working. But even after getting rid of it in 2023, they couldn’t get better and things began taking a turn for the worse. The damage was done because aerodynamics became Mercedes’ biggest weakness, something the best minds on the team aren’t able to help them improve on.

Newey is currently the Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull, the sport’s most dominant team. Joining Mercedes, an outfit showing no immediate signs of progress would be a step down from his point of view, which is why he is reportedly rejecting the German outfit’s offer.

Like Adrian Newey, Toto Wolff has also given up hope of a Mercedes F1 revival

Mercedes’ biggest problem at the moment is their inability to find where they are going wrong. Engineers at their Brackley-base are working tirelessly to unlock performance in vain, and Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko pointed this out recently.

Mercedes’ rivals Aston Martin and McLaren have shown that, the right upgrade package can work wonders. It can send a team languishing in the midfield to the front and fight for podiums. Mercedes’ Team Principal Toto Wolff, however, insists that they are not in a position to replicate the same.

View on Website

McLaren started the 2023 season on a disastrous note. The Woking-based outfit had one of the slowest cars on the grid, but with upgrades brought in over the next few months, they ended the year giving Red Bull a run for their money.

Wolff doesn’t expect a similar revival for his team. He has full faith in his drivers but to get the best possible results, they need a car capable enough to suit their needs. As of now, Mercedes don’t have that.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these