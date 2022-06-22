“Don’t even want to think what Lewis Hamilton went through” – Juri Vips inappropriate language on online stream opens crucial dialogue around racism among F1 fans

Juri Vips’ suspension for using a racial slur has led F1 fans to wonder what Lewis Hamilton went through during his feeder time.

Red Bull’s test and reserve driver Juri Vips has been suspended for using a racial slur during an online gaming live stream on twitch.

He was playing the game with fellow Red Bull junior Liam Lawson who has also been accused of laughing at the comments made by Vips instead of calling him out.

Red Bull took immediate action and suspended Vips from its team pending a full investigation into the incident.

Furthermore, the incident has opened a crucial dialogue among the fans over racism. Fans cannot help but wonder what was it like for Lewis Hamilton to get to the top of the sport during his time.

Hamilton is F1’s first and only black driver and has always highlighted the issue of racism. He has been at the forefront of F1’s attempts to increase diversity and inclusion in recent years.

The Mercedes driver has even shared stories from his childhood when he faced racism in the sport growing up.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton on racism in F1 and Black Lives Matter

F1 fans call out racism in the sport

The fact that such an incident took place in 2022 and people laughing at it instead of calling it out is despicable. These incidences have angered the fans

The incident has opened a crucial discussion among the fans. It has also brought up other similar and previously hidden incidents to the surface. Interestingly, it is again a Red Bull employee/mechanic who has accepted racism and not called it out.

if an f2 driver says the n word on a twitch stream and his friends laugh in 2022 i don’t even want to think what lewis went through during his feeder series time — bia ☀️ (@biazzarro) June 21, 2022

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton talks about upsetting F1 bosses with his various anti-racism messages