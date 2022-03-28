“Don’t understand why Max wasn’t penalised” – Ferrari boss furious over Max Verstappen’s unsafe release under safety car in Jeddah

Ferrari got its lead snatched away by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the final moments of the race in Saudi Arabia.

While the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc enjoyed the race in Jeddah and said that every race should be like this, his team principal is furious.

Ferrari’s team boss Mattia Binotto is unable to understand why Verstappen was not penalised for unsafe car release in the pit lane. He said, “I’m sorry, but if Carlos doesn’t slow down, he lands on Max. I don’t know how they didn’t penalise him.”

During the safety car, Verstappen had gone to the pits and just when Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz reached his garage, the former unsafely exited his and went on to the track.

It is possible that a minor carelessness could have led to contact between the two drivers. Furthermore, Binotto had more criticism for the stewards in Jeddah.

He said, “Sainz didn’t get his position back immediately after he was blocked on re-entering the track. It was that he [Perez] just gave his position back. If Sainz had immediately returned to P3, he could have tried to attack Verstappen.”

Ferrari leading the constructors’ championship

Binotto was a little furious about how the decisions were made during the race in Jeddah but admitted that it was a spectacular one.

Binotto said, “These are all pieces that can ultimately decide the race. That said, it was a spectacular race. Everyone drove very well and we managed to score 78 points out of 88.”

Furthermore, Ferrari is so far leading the world constructors’ championship with 78 points. Mercedes is at 38 points and Red Bull is at 37.

The drivers’ championship is being led by Charles Leclerc with 45 points followed by Carlos Sainz with 33 and Max Verstappen with 25 points.

