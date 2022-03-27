“It’s more beautiful to fight with Ferrari than with Mercedes” – Helmut Marko expects Red Bull vs Ferrari to be a clean affair this season

“It’s more beautiful to fight with Ferrari than with Mercedes” – Red Bull boss Helmut Marko is confident Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will race clean, unlike Lewis Hamilton.

This season is poised to be a three-horse race, with Ferrari joining Red Bull in their attempt to knock Mercedes off the perch. And as things stand based on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, it is more likely to be Red Bull vs Ferrari than Red Bull vs Mercedes.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko prefers this, as Ferrari is the GOAT in the sport, and will ensure cleaner racing sans the politics, unlike Mercedes.

He also explained what trade-off led to Verstappen weaving his magic and beating Leclerc to the Saudi Arabian GP race win.

“It’s a new rivalry. Mercedes is at least half a second too slow at the moment, but who knows, they may be able to solve their problems. But we don’t sleep either. We work hard to further develop the car.

“I think it’s more beautiful to fight with Leclerc and Ferrari than with Mercedes. It is now more on a sporting level. I know we’ve only had two races, but I don’t think it will escalate like Mercedes.