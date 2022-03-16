“Don’t write them off” – Former F1 driver Martin Brundle names his dark horse team despite below-par Bahrain testing

“Don’t write them off” – Former F1 driver and Sky expert Martin Brundle is expecting a three-horse race for the world championship this season.

The pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain has thrown a few surprises, with Ferrari emerging as a strong contender, while Mercedes performing average, at best.

Despite this, Martin Brundle is confident Mercedes will give strong competition to Ferrari and Red Bull. Mercedes is of course the reigning champion, with last season being their eighth consecutive title.

“The car [Red Bull] looks a handful but who would you put in front of them? I’d go Mercedes.

“Don’t write them off, Mercedes. I’m sure when they turn up… even in race one, they’ll be quite a bit faster.”

With the podium teams nominated, Brundle expects McLaren to finish P4 yet again, after losing out on an intense battle with Ferrari last season.

“I think judging by previous tests I think you’d have to put McLaren in there for fourth, but it’s quite close behind them.”

Mercedes simulator driver names his contenders

Anthony Davidson, a fellow Sky Sports expert and ‘simulator and demonstration driver’ of Mercedes, believes Haas and Williams would again end up in the last row.

“Based on the test from what I’ve seen, both lap times and on track, the way the car has behaved, the Haas and the Williams, unfortunately, I probably have to say are at the lower end of the field.

“The other, maybe more important question is, who’s going to finish the race?

“Who’s got the reliability on their side? So far you’d have to say this test hasn’t looked brilliant for McLaren with the brake issue, fingers crossed they can turn that around in a week’s time.”

