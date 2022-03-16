F1

“Don’t write them off” – Former F1 driver Martin Brundle names his dark horse team despite below-par Bahrain testing

"Don't write them off" - Former F1 driver Martin Brundle names his dark horse team despite below-par Bahrain testing
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"There was nothing personal against Ben Simmons": Joel Embiid blames media for blowing it up with the former Sixers guard, revisits his presser with Draymond Green
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Don't write them off" - Former F1 driver Martin Brundle names his dark horse team despite below-par Bahrain testing
“Don’t write them off” – Former F1 driver Martin Brundle names his dark horse team despite below-par Bahrain testing

“Don’t write them off” – Former F1 driver and Sky expert Martin Brundle is expecting…