“When we talk about Michael Schumacher you always end up with his misbehavior”– F1 expert claims Max Verstappen is similar to Ferrari legend for all wrong reasons

F1 expert Martin Brundle thinks Max Verstappen was too aggressive in Saudi Arabia, and he doesn’t need to have that to win.

Max Verstappen is probably the only driver on the grid who can currently see eye to eye to Lewis Hamilton. However, the Dutchman is also known for reckless antics on the track because of his aggression.

Verstappen also caused a massive outrage by a section of F1 fans when he had his controversial moments with Hamilton in Saudi Arabia. F1 expert martin Brundle now calls it too aggressive.

Brundle further says that Verstappen is comparable to Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, but for a disgraced reason- aggression. According to the Skysports commentator, Verstappen doesn’t need this level of aggression to win.

“When we talk about Michael Schumacher,” said Brundle to Motorsport. “You always end up with his misbehavior. That is a great pity. Ayrton Senna as well. He finished in F3 on top of my head.”

“They’re so good, they don’t need stuff like this that puts a tarnish on their reputation. And Max has a lot more talent than I’ve ever had. Look at his car control, that’s an exception.”

“But that’s just how he races. It’s up to the others to deal with that. They have to change the way they race because I don’t think Max is going to do things very differently all of a sudden.”

Red Bull boss wants Max Verstappen to be aggressive

While the world disagrees with Verstappen’s aggression, his employer Christian Horner claims that the team needs it. The Red Bull team principal doesn’t want his reliable lieutenant to move away from aggressive racing.

“Max is an aggressive driver,” said Horner to BBC. “That’s his DNA; that’s who he is. Yes, he will always be close to the limit and he will only learn from his experiences. I’ve got no doubt about that.”

Verstappen finally managed to win his maiden championship last year. The glory came with a set of controversies, which forced FIA to take strict action against erstwhile race director Michael Masi.

Now, coming into this year, Verstappen is among the favourites to win the championship. His rivalry with Hamilton is at its peak and is a battle of two eras.

The verdict of this year’s championship will only be told by time. Red Bull this year had promising pre-season testing and looks solid for this season.

