Dutch Grand Prix Organizers Make Massive Fumble With Daniel Ricciardo

F1 action will resume in Zandvoort in two weeks, with the Dutch GP marking the end of the summer break. Arrangements for the same are almost complete, with organizers preparing descriptions for all drivers online. However, they made a huge error by introducing Daniel Ricciardo as Max Verstappen‘s teammate.

On the website of the Dutch GP, a summary of Ricciardo’s career was put up. For the most part, everything was correct. They labeled him as a multiple-time race winner, who had a successful career at Red Bull. They even got Ricciardo’s current team – RB – correct.

However, at the end, the paragraph read, ‘As Verstappen’s teammate, he continues to strive for success.’

It is wrong because Ricciardo isn’t Verstappen’s teammate. Sergio Perez is.

EVEN THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX WAS TOLD??!! https://t.co/OPvLNvGd29 — Rhys ❗️ (@SulloReport) August 6, 2024

This came just weeks after Ricciardo’s hopes of returning to Red Bull were shattered. He was tipped to replace Perez, owing to his underperformances, but Red Bull decided to keep things as they were.

As such, Ricciardo will continue to drive for RB until the end of the 2024 season at least.

But hope remains for a line-up change in 2025. Perez is walking on thin ice and hasn’t gotten out of his slump for over two months. The Aussie driver remains the favorite to replace him in case Red Bull sacks him and Liberty Media chooses not to intervene.

Liberty Media became the saving grace for Perez

After the Belgian GP, it was reported that Perez would be removed by Red Bull. However, Liberty Media (owners of F1) came to the Mexican’s defense and asked Red Bull to hold on to him.

Perez is a huge commercial asset to F1, because of his popularity in Mexico and North America. With the Mexican GP coming up, losing him could have led to massive ticketing losses for the organizers, which Liberty Media did not want.

Red Bull wanted to dismiss Sergio Perez, but Liberty Media prevented it Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media asked Red Bull to reconsider the Perez dismissal. They feared a huge drop in revenue at the Mexican GP on October 27 without national hero Perez. But Marko hinted:… pic.twitter.com/xlbzB8LkZ8 — Marc | Formula 1 (@433_marc) July 30, 2024

While this doesn’t guarantee Perez a seat for the 2025 season, it buys time for him to make amends. In the remaining 10 races, if he improves his performance and helps Red Bull retain the Constructors’ Title, he could make a strong claim for the seat.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, will lurk around, ready to pounce at any given opportunity.