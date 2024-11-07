mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Faces Potential Loss of Favorite Circuit on F1 Calendar

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Max Verstappen has won in just about every circuit on the calendar, but some stand out. A particularly special venue for him is Zandvoort, which has been one of his happy hunting grounds since its return in 2021. Now, it faces the danger of losing its place.

The Dutchman won three times in front of his home fans — 2021, 2022 and 2023. Earlier this year, he lost in the Netherlands for the first time, losing out to McLaren’s Lando Norris, who won with a gap of more than 20 seconds.

Unfortunately, Verstappen may not be able to avenge that. Robert van Overdijk, the General Manager of the Dutch GP, suggested that the cost of hosting the race every year could become too high, which may lead to its removal from the schedule in the coming years.

The organizers reportedly pay F1 around $50 million a year. Zandvoort’s contract with F1 expires in 2025, along with Spa-Francorchamps, Imola, Monza, and Monaco — all iconic circuits.

Losing even one of them would be a tragedy if the sport’s history is taken into account, and among them, Zandvoort would arguably be the least prioritized. There is one solution, however, to accommodate all into the calendar.

Can Verstappen’s home turf be saved?

Most of the circuits at risk of being replaced are struggling due to the immense financial resources required to host F1 races. As of 2024, F1 is more popular than ever, generating significant revenues.

F1, in return, requires the hosts to cough up similarly big amounts. But for some circuits, like Zandvoort, it becomes difficult. So an ideal solution could be rotation.

For instance, Spa-Francorchamps is also struggling to find a suitable deal with F1 to be a part of the calendar. So, Zandvoort could swap with the Belgian circuit once every two years, so that both get to be part of the calendar alternatively.

It’s not the most ideal option, but still better than not having these iconic venues at all. This solution had been discussed previously, and although nothing came of it, the clash between the demand for new circuits and the legacy of old ones could soon prompt F1 to make a decision.

