Dutch Kickboxer Reflects on His Friendship With Max Verstappen – “We Are Killers”

Max Verstappen has made the Netherlands proud since joining F1 in 2016. He didn’t just earn the tag of the Dutch flagbearer in motorsports, but became one of the best drivers in F1 history. As such, he has a huge fan following from back home, with prominent personalities, such as Rico Verhoeven, becoming friends with him.

Verhoeven, a Dutch kickboxer, first met Verstappen at a TAG Heuer event, where they both found out that they had a lot in common. “There was a connection. We had a very nice conversation and then you feel something like that right away,” he said as per Formule1.

They decided to stay in contact thereafter, and have met several times over the last few years. Verhoeven was trackside when Verstappen won his first world championship in 2021, and last year, he presented the Red Bull driver with his pole position award at Zandvoort — a race he went on to win.

“Max and I are both killers,” Verhoeven added, talking about similarities between the two. “You should always stay hungry. Because everyone else is after you and wants your place”.

Rico Verhoeven ✖️ Max Verstappen. The king of kickboxing ✖️The prince of Formula 1. pic.twitter.com/yL0n8ZqYMQ — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) May 28, 2024

Out of 74 kickboxing bouts in his career, Verhoeven won 64 and lost 10. Before the start of all those fights, he felt an adrenaline rush, similar to what Verstappen felt ahead of launching off the line in his F1 races, the 35-year-old stated.

As a top-level athlete, Verhoeven knows that being the best means being chased, just like Verstappen. After dominating with three straight world championships from 2021 to 2023, he’s now under pressure in 2024. Due to Red Bull’s underperforming RB20, Verstappen faces a title challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris, holding a 52-point lead with six races remaining.

Verhoeven also suggested that the longer Verstappen faces high-pressure situations in the sport, the quicker he’s likely to burn out.

Good that Verstappen is thinking about life after F1

Verstappen has often spoken about not wanting to be an F1 driver in his late 30s. Verhoeven, with his comments, hinted that it may be true. For one, the 27-year-old is already planning what he wants to do after leaving the pinnacle of motorsports.

“I think it’s smart that Max is already thinking about life after F1. Because it ends somewhere,” he said.

Verstappen never revealed his future plans. But it’s widely believed he may explore other racing disciplines like rallying or endurance racing. As an avid sim-racer, he might also get involved in promoting e-sports.