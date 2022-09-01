F1

Eccentric $1.4 Trillion company reaches out to Daniel Ricciardo with job prospect

Eccentric $1.4 Trillion company reaches out to Daniel Ricciardo with a job prospect
Vachan Nandakumar Giriyapur

Previous Article
"Ye kis line me agaye aap?": Suryakumar Yadav quizzes Rohit Sharma post his revelation of a possible debut movie project on social media
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Eccentric $1.4 Trillion company reaches out to Daniel Ricciardo with a job prospect
Eccentric $1.4 Trillion company reaches out to Daniel Ricciardo with job prospect

Daniel Ricciardo has a job offer from a $1.4 trillion company as his F1 options…