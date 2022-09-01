Eccentric $1.4 Trillion company reaches out to Daniel Ricciardo with job prospect

Daniel Ricciardo has a job offer from a $1.4 trillion company as his F1 options run down with Alpine moving on to others.

American multinational technology company has offered Daniel Ricciardo a job after it was confirmed he was to leave McLaren at the end of 2022. Amazon put in a cheeky reply to the Australian’s tweet of him leaving McLaren. The company put in a two-word reply “let’s talk”.

Daniel Ricciardo would very much suit working at Amazon. The company is known for its fast deliveries. What is more faster than a Formula 1 driver behind the wheel? Especially one who is an eight-time race winner. Amazon managed to receive a lot of fan attention with the reply, possibly giving themselves a lot of positive media attention.

The Australian finds himself out of a seat for the 2023 Formula One season. Ricciardo has his $16 million contract paid out by Zak Brown and McLaren not to race next season.

With replacement likely to be fellow Aussie, Oscar Piastri. Piastri himself rejected a seat at Alpine which is being vacated by Fernando Alonso next season.

let’s talk 👀🚙 — Amazon (@amazon) August 30, 2022

Also Read: McLaren F1 to save fund from Daniel Ricciardo’s $16 Million Contract to secure Oscar Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo is out of options for 2023

Two years ago, Ricciardo was one of the best drivers on the grid. Every team would be ready to recruit the Aussie in 2020. Since then, the Aussie’s form has slumped and might find himself without seat soon.

Ricciardo has had his name thrown into the F1 silly season rather late. After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, Fernando Alonso made the switch to Aston Martin. While Oscar Piastri is expected to take his place at McLaren after rejecting Alpine.

Now Ricciardo’s options include a return to Alpine. It must be noted that Alpine are also looking at Mick Schumacher and Pierre Gasly to fill in their vacant seat. A Schumacher switch to Alpine would also open a potential move to Haas for Ricciardo.

Also Read: 19-year-old Alpine academy driver believes working with Daniel Ricciardo will be a great opportunity if he joins the team