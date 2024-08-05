Eddie Jordan Believes Lewis Hamilton Is “Back on His Game” to Solve Ferrari’s Worries Against Mercedes

With plenty of movements in the driver market. the 2025 season could turn out to be an exciting affair. Lewis Hamilton for one, has returned to winning ways and former F1 boss Eddie Jordan believes it will be of massive advantage to Ferrari.

Ferrari started the season on a stronger note compared to Mercedes, but the tables turned as the year progressed. Jordan, in the Formula for Success podcast, stated that Hamilton performing better than the Ferrari drivers would help the latter come next season.

“That Mercedes team is going to be strong going forward,” he said. “But Ferrari is going to be incredibly strong because I think Lewis [Hamilton] is right back on his game.”

Mercedes, with its upgrades, won three races in the last month. Two of those wins came thanks to Hamilton in Silverstone and Spa. Now, they are being labeled as one of the favorites to compete for the 2025 title, given their car is only expected to improve.

It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions. But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. I… pic.twitter.com/ysie0XxAFe — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 3, 2024

Ferrari meanwhile, has fallen off. Since the Monaco GP, the Maranello-based team has been nowhere near the front of the grid, and if things don’t improve soon, Hamilton may face a torrid start to life at Ferrari.

Ferrari’s form is a cause for worry

Under the leadership of Fred Vasseur, Ferrari was enjoying a resurgent run until things took a turn for the worse. At one point, the Italian outfit was the only team to be able to defeat Red Bull. Now, finding their way onto the podium places has become a challenge.

#CanadianGP | Lewis Hamilton was asked if Fred Vasseur was directly involved in his Ferrari contract: “Yes. Yeah, he’s the boss and, a huge amount of support from John Elkaan, who I’ve got a great relationship with. So with those two together, Fred and John, we worked really… pic.twitter.com/lK2sDp5CsF — Deni (@fiagirly) June 6, 2024

In that case, the Silver Arrows will have a head start on the 2025 season, leaving Vasseur and Co. to first work on what went wrong in 2024.

Should the situation arise, it might well be in Ferrari’s best interest to shift focus to the 2026 season. With new regulations coming into effect, having a head start on other teams would be key to shooting forward. It would also allow for a better understanding of the workings of the car and tweaking it in such a way that others have a hard time catching up.