“Like a Father Figure”: Adrian Newey’s Wife Amanda Recalls Eddie Jordan’s Fake Story on Her in Emotional Tribute

The entire Formula 1 world is shaken by the tragic loss of former F1 boss Eddie Jordan. Having entered the grid in 1991 with his Jordan Grand Prix team, the Irishman spent many decades in the paddock — as a team owner and then as a broadcaster.

Naturally, tributes and anecdotes are pouring in for Jordan who succumbed following a short battle with prostate cancer.

Among the wealth of memories being shared, Adrian Newey’s wife Amanda came onto her Instagram account to deliver a heartfelt tribute to Jordan. “Eddie Jordan was more than just a friend to me; he was like a father figure,” she wrote.

On a lighter note, she also shared a running joke between the duo who had known each other for almost 18 years. Newey revealed a ‘fake story’ Jordan had cooked up to hilariously introduce her every time he met her.

“I was wide-eyed and bewildered when I heard Eddie shout, “You’ve been f***ing naked in my pool!” Adrian and Christian [Horner] looked at me, puzzled,” she added.

The relationship between the Neweys and Jordan was more than just friendship. In fact, Jordan was the manager of the legendary F1 designer and played a key part in getting the Briton signed up to the Aston Martin project.

Jordan delivered a message to F1 fans during his final days

Jordan bounced back to prominence in the world of F1 social media when he co-founded the ‘Formula for Success’ podcast with former F1 driver David Coulthard. It was during one of these episodes that he revealed his ailment.

The Irishman had informed fans in December of last year that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that had started to spread to his pelvis and spine. He was undergoing chemotherapy in Cape Town, South Africa. He also took this opportunity to send a message to F1 fans to get themselves checked.

“Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances. We’ve kind of alluded to it over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive,” he had said.