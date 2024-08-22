mobile app bar

Eddie Jordan Predicts Max Verstappen’s Teammate in 2025

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Eddie Jordan Predicts Max Verstappen’s Teammate in 2025

Credits: IMAGO Marco Canoniero

Despite Red Bull electing to retain Sergio Perez for the remainder of the 2024 season, there is immense speculation in the paddock about who will replace the #11 driver in 2025. Amid such speculation, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has confidently name-dropped an F1 driver he feels will be partnering with Max Verstappen in 2025 and beyond.

On his Formula for Success podcast, the 76-year-old answered a fan-sent question about Verstappen’s teammate next year. The Irishman is confident that Red Bull junior driver Liam Lawson will be announced as the Dutchman’s teammate.

“Liam Lawson, remember those words guys,” said Jordan. Co-host and former Red Bull driver David Coulthard chipped in with praise for the 22-year-old’s performances last year for AlphaTauri (now V-CARB).

Filling in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo, Lawson impressed the entire paddock with his performances in the handful of races he drove for the team in the second half of the season. Most notably, he out-qualified Max Verstappen and scored his maiden F1 points at the 2023 Singapore GP.

Jordan’s prediction comes after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko dropped a big hint about the New Zealander’s future. The Austrian has confirmed that Lawson will occupy one of the four Red Bull seats next year. Motorsport.com quoted him as saying, “[Liam Lawson] will definitely be in one of our cars next year.”

Two people in the paddock, however, hope that Lawson does not make the cut to the main Red Bull team. Ricciardo is still hopeful that a strong showing in the second half of the season can earn him a call back to the Milton-Keynes-based team.

On the other hand, Ricciardo’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda feels that he has done enough to warrant a promotion with Red Bull. Tsunoda went as far as saying that if Red Bull choose Lawson over him, it would be “weird” as per Formula1.com. As things stand, three drivers are vying to become Verstappen’s teammate in 2025.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these