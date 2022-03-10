“El Plan is El Plan, Hala Madrid!”: Fernando Alonso congratulates Real Madrid on their victory over PSG in the Champions League

Fernando Alonso took a moment to congratulate Real Madrid on their victory over Paris Saint Germain in the RO16 of the Champions League.

Alonso is a life-long supporter of Real Madrid, and like other fans yesterday, he was ecstatic about his team’s win. PSG came into yesterday’s match with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s goal in Paris last month.

The odds were against Los Blancos, and they conceded another to Mbappe, 40 mins into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu yesterday. However, a spirited performance in the second half and a Karim Benzema hat-trick turned the tie.

Madrid ended up winning the bout 3-2 on aggregate, scripting a memorable victory as a result.

After the game, Real Madrid’s twitter handle posted a picture with the caption ‘El Plan’. For F1 fans, it’s a very common phrase by now, as it’s something two-time Champion Alonso uses to highlight his team’s progress. After the Madrid handle posted the picture, Alonso took to his own account to reply.

“El Plan is El Plan, Hala Madrid!”, the Spaniard said.

Back in 2017, Fernando Alonso was named as Real Madrid’s honorary member. It’s a distinguished Title, that the club has given to some of the most accomplished and famous individuals around. Ferrari drive Carlos Sainz’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. holds the same title.

Fernando Alonso isn’t a big fan of the 2022 cars

Pre-season testing was underwhelming for Alonso’s team Alpine. They couldn’t put in as many laps as they thought they could, and are hoping for a better outing in Bahrain for the next test.

With the new season just a week away, Alonso admits that ‘not one driver’ on the grid is up to speed with their 2022 machinery. He labels these cars as heavy, with relatively lesser horsepower than it’s predecessors.

“I like the new car, but it’s hard to comment because none of us really like these cars,” Alonso said. “Last year, we were riding in 1 minute 17 seconds and now we have started doing 1 minute 22.”

“They are heavier cars, with less horsepower due to the more ecological gasoline.”

“In theory, all the cars are going to be more equal, all the parts are common to all, such as the front and rear wings. Because there is no freedom of development and it is good for the sport that we are more even,” he added.

