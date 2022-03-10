“@astonmartinf1 Come collect your man”– Mercedes find Inspector Seb having a look at their W13; asks Aston Martin to take away their man

Mercedes’ online post shows Sebastian Vettel having a good look at their W13 along with George Russell, Lando Norris and Mick Schumacher.

On the first day of the F1 Bahrain testing, all the F1 cars took on the road. It’s almost after three months when F1 drivers at one place came to drive their cars on live TV.

All the teams took on their social media handles to keep their fans up to date on what was going on. Mercedes probably took the show when they spotted Inspector Seb looking at their car.

The Brackley based team’s official Instagram handle posted a picture of Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris, and their driver George Russell looking at their new W13.

While posting it in front of the world, Mercedes also asked Aston Martin to take Vettel away from their car. “Inspector Seb is at it again. 🕵️‍♂️😂 @astonmartinf1, come collect your man,” caption Mercedes gave to the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@mercedesamgf1)

Also read: Mercedes are reportedly bringing the strongest package to Bahrain for testing

Mercedes step in with radical sidepods

One of the biggest reasons for Vettel’s could be Mercedes’ new sidepods ahead of the Bahrain testing. It was also reported that Red Bull boss Christian horner had problems with the sidepod-less design of Mercedes.

However, Red Bull on Thursday released a statement denying that. On the other hand, the legality of Mercedes’ sidepods stands very much, considering all the designing of F1 cars happened under F1’s watch.

Meanwhile, F1 managing director Ross Brawn has also claimed that there is no legality concern with Mercedes’ sidepods. Instead, he views it as a revolutionary design.

“I think there’s no doubt that the Mercedes concept we didn’t anticipate,” said Brawn. “I think it’s a very extreme interpretation of the regulation, and I think there’s inevitably going to be a lot of debate about their interpretation.

“That’s what happens with new regulations. However hard you try to close off all the options – and believe me we closed off hundreds of them – the innovation in Formula 1 is always extreme.”

“So, from our perspective, it’s largely about doing it affect the objectives of the regulations. From the teams’ perspective, they want to ensure that no one’s taking an interpretation that they don’t feel is correct. So I think there’s going to be a lot of debate in the next few days.”

Also read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff offers support to Mazepin after the Russian’s contract termination by Haas