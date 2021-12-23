“El Plan is here to stay”: Fernando Alonso wants to keep racing in F1 for at least two or three more years

Fernando Alonso hopes to remain in F1 for two or three more years, after which he will try his hand at other forms of racing.

Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 with Alpine after a two year sabbatical from the sport, during which he pursued other racing ventures. His comeback season hasn’t been the most glittering one in his illustrious career, but there have been encouraging signs.

He stood on an F1 podium for the first time since 2014 at the Qatar GP earlier this year. His Alpine hasn’t challenged the frontrunners this year, but Alonso is hopeful that 2022 will be their year. Alpine’s march up the order is a part of ‘El Plan’ or ‘The Plan’, which has become a catchphrase that the Spaniard has adopted.

In a recent interview, the 40-year-old admitted that he wants to remain in F1 for at least 2-3 more years. After leaving the sport this time, he intends to return to other forms of racing like Rally or Endurance Championships, as he did in 2018.

“I hope to race two or three more years in Formula 1. Then move on to other categories because I love driving. It would be very hard for me to be out of a car.” said Alonso.

“I’m happy to be back and looking forward to next season. I was two years out of F1 but in other competitions, with the WEC, I did the Dakar Rally, I have always had a steering wheel in my hands, so I was not standing still.”

Fernando Alonso admits that he struggled with his return to F1 in the first few races

Alonso revealed that he found it difficult to readjust with the Formula 1 environment during his return. The former Ferrari driver felt that age had finally caught up with him.

“Nothing had changed, everything was the same. F1 is such a small world where it’s always the same people, it doesn’t change much.” said Alonso.

“When you’re old enough, it’s hard. The first few races back, I struggled. The speed at which things happen, the technical side of F1, because in other categories the cars are much more basic.”

“In F1, you have a lot of electronics, aerodynamics, another language with the team. And that was a bit difficult for me. A thousand people in the team for two cars.”

Alonso finished 10th in the 2021 F1 Championship with 81 points to his name.

