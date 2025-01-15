mobile app bar

Emerson Fittipaldi Explains Why Lewis Hamilton Might Not Win the Championship in 2025

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands. 23.August.2024; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands. 23.August.2024; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team | Credits- IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The competitiveness of the 2024 season has set the stage for more intense battles this year, with McLaren and Ferrari poised to lead the pack. The anticipation is high, with Ferrari expected to be the primary challenger. Lewis Hamilton’s arrival has further elevated the title expectations. However, Emerson Fittipaldi believes Hamilton may not be able to do the job.

Fittipaldi too, expects McLaren and Ferrari to be the frontrunners but has his reservations about Hamilton’s chances. “McLaren is very consistent. In my opinion, McLaren can win the world championship,” he said to talkSPORT.

The two-time World Champion picked Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri to stand tall come the end of the season, and while he acknowledged that Hamilton will improve Ferrari, it may take time. “Possibly six months,” Fittipaldi added.

For McLaren, Hamilton’s adjustment period could be a significant advantage. Given their consistency in 2024, early-season dominance might position them to secure both titles by the end of the campaign. In fact, Norris and Piastri could find themselves competing for the crown with minimal external pressure.

In 2024, McLaren had the fastest car for most of the season, but the team’s delay in deciding on a number one driver led to signs of friction between Piastri and Norris—something the Woking-based squad will aim to avoid this year.

If that happens, Hamilton will be ready to pounce, which is something Fittipaldi would love to see. “It would be great to see Lewis and Ferrari performing well, it would be fantastic for motorsport.” 

Fittipaldi expects Norris to edge out Piastri

Confidence will be high within the papaya camp following their Constructors’ win last year. Both Norris and Piastri will hope to leverage that momentum and start strong. But who comes out on top if they end up competing against each other?

Fittipaldi’s pick is Norris, simply because the Bristol-born driver has more experience. At 25, Norris has already competed in six F1 seasons, all with McLaren, whereas Piastri will be entering only his third season in 2025.

Furthermore, Norris now has the experience of battling for the championship, having taken the fight to Max Verstappen last year. Norris admitted he didn’t feel prepared for the title fight last year but expects this season to be different due to the experience he’s gained.

If Norris and Piastri do end up vying for the Drivers’ title, it could present new challenges for McLaren. The team will need to manage both drivers’ expectations while ensuring they act in the best interest of the team. This may involve implementing team orders, which they attempted last year with limited success.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these