Emerson Fittipaldi Explains Why Lewis Hamilton Might Not Win the Championship in 2025

The competitiveness of the 2024 season has set the stage for more intense battles this year, with McLaren and Ferrari poised to lead the pack. The anticipation is high, with Ferrari expected to be the primary challenger. Lewis Hamilton’s arrival has further elevated the title expectations. However, Emerson Fittipaldi believes Hamilton may not be able to do the job.

Fittipaldi too, expects McLaren and Ferrari to be the frontrunners but has his reservations about Hamilton’s chances. “McLaren is very consistent. In my opinion, McLaren can win the world championship,” he said to talkSPORT.

The two-time World Champion picked Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri to stand tall come the end of the season, and while he acknowledged that Hamilton will improve Ferrari, it may take time. “Possibly six months,” Fittipaldi added.

For McLaren, Hamilton’s adjustment period could be a significant advantage. Given their consistency in 2024, early-season dominance might position them to secure both titles by the end of the campaign. In fact, Norris and Piastri could find themselves competing for the crown with minimal external pressure.

Here’s a stat that shows who maximized their race finishes in the points. Points per Points Finish in 2024 (sprints removed):

1. Verstappen: 17.35

2. Leclerc: 15.57

3. Norris: 14.96

4. Sainz: 13.10

5. Piastri: 11.52

6. Russell: 10.76

7. Hamilton: 9.86

8. Perez: 8.63 pic.twitter.com/4fPrzk882L — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) December 30, 2024

In 2024, McLaren had the fastest car for most of the season, but the team’s delay in deciding on a number one driver led to signs of friction between Piastri and Norris—something the Woking-based squad will aim to avoid this year.

If that happens, Hamilton will be ready to pounce, which is something Fittipaldi would love to see. “It would be great to see Lewis and Ferrari performing well, it would be fantastic for motorsport.”

Fittipaldi expects Norris to edge out Piastri

Confidence will be high within the papaya camp following their Constructors’ win last year. Both Norris and Piastri will hope to leverage that momentum and start strong. But who comes out on top if they end up competing against each other?

Fittipaldi’s pick is Norris, simply because the Bristol-born driver has more experience. At 25, Norris has already competed in six F1 seasons, all with McLaren, whereas Piastri will be entering only his third season in 2025.

Furthermore, Norris now has the experience of battling for the championship, having taken the fight to Max Verstappen last year. Norris admitted he didn’t feel prepared for the title fight last year but expects this season to be different due to the experience he’s gained.

If Norris and Piastri do end up vying for the Drivers’ title, it could present new challenges for McLaren. The team will need to manage both drivers’ expectations while ensuring they act in the best interest of the team. This may involve implementing team orders, which they attempted last year with limited success.