End of Lewis Hamilton’s Fashion Walk? Australian GP Media Day Will Put Doubts to Rest, Says F1 Photojournalist

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes arrives in the paddock ahead of Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 7th, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

One of the things that have defined Lewis Hamilton’s time in the sport has been his outstanding fashion sense. He makes it a point to be the center of attraction during a Grand Prix weekend when arriving at a track.

But with his Ferrari career about to kick off, it may mark the end of Hamilton’s paddock fashion walk.

Revered F1 photojournalist Kym Illman noticed the seven-time world champion arrive in the paddock at the Sakhir International Circuit for pre-season testing decked in the Ferrari team kit on all three days — a stark departure from the Briton’s usual attires.

This might be an indication that his fashion walks may have come to an end. But the Australian believes that all will be cleared up on Thursday as Hamilton is scheduled to drop an appearance in the paddock ahead of the season-opening Australian GP this weekend.

“If he [Hamilton] comes in [a] Ferrari kit tomorrow, being day one, I think we’re done with seeing Lewis dress fashionably at the track,” he said on The Morning Show.

Another former driver who is known for his fashion sense is Zhou Guanyu. The Chinese racing ace rivaled Hamilton during his time with Sauber. But now, as he joins the Scuderia as their reserve driver, he may also have opted to stick to the team kit.

Why fashion plays an important part in Hamilton’s life

Hamilton just does not dress up for the sake of it. In fact, he takes a lot of pride in the way he dresses, as a way of expressing himself but also as a way of putting out a message when required.

This was on offer during the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP — his last race weekend with the Silver Arrows after 12 years of service. With his imminent move to Ferrari, the Briton chose to showcase this transition, elegantly through his clothing choices.

He arrived in the paddock decked in white and silver, the colors of the Brackley-based team. The next day saw him sport a combination of red and white, marking a transition to the Maranello-based team. And on his last day with Mercedes, he wore all-red, finally coming to terms with the end of an era.

Lewis Hamilton’s outfit choices this weekend… the transition from Mercedes to Ferrari is complete ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4m2Vw8pNI — Autosport (@autosport) December 8, 2024

Hamilton has also used his fashion choices to take a stand for social causes. Famously, he was spotted wearing an exquisite outfit symbolizing peace and unity by designer 3.PARADIS to protest against the human and civil rights violations in Saudi Arabia, back in 2021.