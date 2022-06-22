F1

“Enzo Ferrari did not die for this!”- Karun Chandhok sends F1 Twitter into frenzy after posing with ‘worst looking Ferrari’ of all time

"Enzo Ferrari did not die for this!"- Karun Chandhok sends F1 Twitter into frenzy after posing with 'worst looking Ferrari' of all time
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Don’t even want to think what Lewis Hamilton went through" - Juri Vips inappropriate language on online stream opens crucial dialogue around racism among F1 fans
Next Article
"Buttler is the best white ball batsman in the world": James Taylor all praises for Jos Buttler as England whitewash Netherlands
F1 Latest News
"Enzo Ferrari did not die for this!"- Karun Chandhok sends F1 Twitter into frenzy after posing with 'worst looking Ferrari' of all time
“Enzo Ferrari did not die for this!”- Karun Chandhok sends F1 Twitter into frenzy after posing with ‘worst looking Ferrari’ of all time

Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok posted a picture of him posing…