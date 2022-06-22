“Enzo Ferrari did not die for this!”- Karun Chandhok sends F1 Twitter into frenzy after posing with ‘worst looking Ferrari’ of all time

Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok posted a picture of him posing with a Ferrari car that fans absolutely hated.

Ferrari is one of the most popular car manufacturers in the world. They’re known for their elegant and glamorous designs, including the paint-jobs on the cars. Even outside of motorsports, Ferrari is extremely well loved and has a passionate fan base.

However, Chandhok posted a picture of a car, that has fans shocked. A Ferrari car, which is known for it’s exciting liveries, produced arguably one of the most bizarre ones ever seen.

This is going to be a fun day…. pic.twitter.com/wVrzCwt3wB — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) June 22, 2022

The car was predominantly red in color, but the front part of it was covered in light blue. To make matters worse, even the wheel rims were of the same shade of blue, which made plenty of fans on Twitter uncomfortable.

Most however, were confused as to why Ferrari even painted a car that looks this way. “This is going to be a fun day,” Chandhok wrote as a caption on Twitter.

Also read: “Carlos Sainz has not got it in him to be a World Champion”– Nico Rosberg on Ferrari superstar who is slipping into deputy role

Ferrari car livery shocks fans on F1 Twitter

As soon as Chandhok posted the picture, fans reacted hilariously and some were outright shocked. There were several comments made on the same, as reply to the former Lotus drivers’ Tweet.

I mean I wouldn’t say no but it’s easily the worst looking Ferrari I’ve ever seen. Oh and yes I’m aware of the heritage livery inspiration. — Mushy Mushy (@therealmushy) June 22, 2022

This is the “Paul Ricard circuit’ special? — René Gesink (@ReneHG) June 22, 2022

Wtf is that @karunchandhok ? Enzo didn’t die for this pic.twitter.com/bmDHCUIQ6X — Thomas Minhard (@Minhard) June 22, 2022

One of the worst paint schemes that I’ve seen on a Ferrari 🤢 — Bente Cook (@BenteCook) June 22, 2022

Chandhok has been an ever present figure in the Sky Sports commentary box since last season. However, at last week’s Canadian GP, he had to be a part of the team from the HQ in London. He had applied for his Visa a long time back, but it couldn’t get approved on time.

Also read: “At the end of 2018 I almost stopped”– Valtteri Bottas almost took retirement from F1 because of championship challenge by Lewis Hamilton