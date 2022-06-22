“Carlos Sainz has not got it in him to be a World Champion”– Nico Rosberg on Ferrari superstar who is slipping into deputy role

Nico Rosberg doesn’t think Carlos Sainz is good enough to be a world champion at the moment as he slips into the deputy role at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz in 2022 hasn’t been as impressive as his teammate Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard is still yet to fetch his firstF1 victory. Though he was close to getting one in Canada, an ultimate defence by Max Verstappen denied him from getting his hands on his first F1 win.

Sainz is P5 in the standings, a series of DNFs, slipped him down in the order. Moreover, it also forced Ferrari to look at Charles Leclerc as their main man for the championship.

Seeing Sainz’s performances with a fast car, former F1 driver Nico Rosberg feels the Spaniard is not a championship-material driver as of now.

“Sainz has got it in him to be a good, decent driver within Ferrari,” he said on Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday, “but at the moment he has not got it in him to be a World Champion.”

“Because on performance, [Charles] Leclerc has been outdriving him every single race this year. “So there he still needs to find quite a bit of progress to be on level terms with Leclerc, he is still somewhat away from there.”

“That comes as quite a surprise after last year but of course the car is completely different so maybe it takes him more time to get on top of things.”

Also read: Jacques Villeneuve talks why Charles Leclerc would be having difficulty in beating 2021 world champion

Carlos Sainz is ready to play the deputy role for Charles Leclerc

With over 24 points difference between two Ferrari drivers after nine races, Leclerc has a significant mileage over Sainz in 2022. Thus, it is likely that the Monegasque would receive preference from the Prancing horses in tough situations.

Speaking on that, Sainz admitted that if the need arises, he would help his teammate Leclerc to win the championship. He added that if he is no more in a position to battle for the title, he could play the deputy role.

This season it seems that Sainz is already almost out of the championship fight. And it’s more between Verstappen and Leclerc, with Sergio Perez also having a minor claim.

Also read: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz movie banned due to lesbian kissing scene