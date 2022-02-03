“Essere Ferrari!”– Ferrari has announced generous employee bonuses after strong growth indicators

After the accounts for 2021 and strong forecasts for 2022, Ferrari has announced bonuses of up to 12,000 euros for each employee.

Ferrari chairman John Elkann believes in the company’s motto “Essere Ferrari”. Which represents “The pride of a team capable of bringing together the best of Italy, as well as creativity, enterprise, ingenuity and heart.”

These aren’t shallow words either. The Maranello based outfit continues to award its employees for solid results. They announced bonuses of up to 12,000 for every employee after a string financial 2021 and optimistic indicators for 2022.

Talking about their success Piero Ferrari, son of the company founder, said, “But we are Ferrari, we’ve been here a long time. We’ve never wavered from our purpose of making cars with unrivalled performance and quality.

“That’s why our customers have always followed us and appreciated us.” Talking about the racing pedigree, he mentioned, “People appreciate the qualities of our cars. They know that racing provides established solutions that are ready to go into our road cars.”

“Winning on the track is prestigious and reinforces our pride, but leaving that aside, a Ferrari is the best road car in its class that you can get.”

How will the reduced cost cap affect the compensation structure at Ferrari?

The new reduced cap has made teams shed a lot of extra weight. The expenses include labour costs, so how will Ferrari continue giving out bonuses?

It turns out the regulations allow for certain exemptions for employees in the cost cap. It allocates a certain “Bonus Maximum Amount” for teams.

The new cars and regulations mean it’s more important than ever to have talent producing the best results they can.

