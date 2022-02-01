F1

“I like to introduce him to you”: Watch Michael Schumacher interviewing Mattia Binotto the current Ferrari boss while presenting him first time on camera

"I like to introduce him to you": Watch Michael Schumacher interviewing Mattia Binotto the current Ferrari boss while presenting him first time on camera
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving get the ball first and they won’t ever give it back”: KD’s podcast host shockingly claims Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson remain scoreless in a 2v2
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I like to introduce him to you": Watch Michael Schumacher interviewing Mattia Binotto the current Ferrari boss while presenting him first time on camera
“I like to introduce him to you”: Watch Michael Schumacher interviewing Mattia Binotto the current Ferrari boss while presenting him first time on camera

 Michael Schumacher in a Ferrari segment interviewed present Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto along with…