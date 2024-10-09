Esteban Ocon Credits Ayao Komatsu as the Driving Force Behind His Haas Move

Personal relationships can significantly influence decision-making in F1. Esteban Ocon demonstrated this by revealing that Ayao Komatsu was a key factor in his decision to join Haas. The Japanese engineer, who became the Team Principal of the American team in 2023, shares some old memories with Ocon.

Ocon made his F1 race weekend debut back in 2014 when he tested for Lotus’ F1 team. Komatsu was part of the outfit at that time and was the one guiding Ocon throughout the weekend.

Recalling those memories, Ocon decided to join Haas in 2025, because he trusted Komatsu’s leadership. “He is an experienced racing engineer who knows what he is talking about. When I met him for the first time, I was still very young,” he said (per AMuS).

“But even back then, I was very impressed by the questions he asked me. He was my engineer when I completed my first Formula 1 test in 2014. I still like to remember that fondly,” the Frenchman added.

AUTO MOTOR UND SPORT – Q: Haas was still last in 2023. It is the smallest team in Formula 1. It doesn’t exactly seem like a logical choice. Esteban Ocon: What convinced me the most is that Ayao (Komatsu) is leading the team. He is an experienced racing engineer who knows… 1/4 — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 9, 2024

After testing for Lotus in 2014, his interaction with Komatsu at that time ultimately influenced his decision to choose his new F1 team a decade later.

However, Ocon will need to be patient with Haas’s progress, even though he trusts Komatsu. Currently, the Kannapolis-based outfit lacks the right mechanical package to consistently compete for points, but the current Alpine driver believes they will get there.

Ocon is convinced with Haas’ F1 project

Ocon has driven for Racing Point (Team Silverstone) and Alpine (Renault) in F1 and served as a Mercedes reserve for some time—teams with large workforces. In contrast, Haas is a much smaller team.

However, they currently find themselves in a good position to earn a significant bonus at the end of the season. Sitting P7 in the Constructors’ Championship, they are just three points behind RB in P6. If they manage to secure sixth place, it would be a significant achievement for the American team. The higher a team finishes in the standings, the greater the financial rewards they reap.

Haas will undoubtedly benefit from this, as they already possess the desire and motivation to succeed back at the factory. Ocon stated, “The team has clear goals. I want to be a part of it. I was already at the factory and saw the passion with which everyone works there. I have missed this feeling.”