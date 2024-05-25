Esteban Ocon Girlfriend – Med Student, Pageant Winner, and Everything You Need to Know About Flavy Barla

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was previously in a relationship with Elena Berri, which ended in 2023. However, the Frenchman wasn’t single for too long. Just months after, he was spotted with Flavy Barla at the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, with the two making their relationship public shortly thereafter.

Barla, 21 years old, is a French medical student but has also made big strides in modeling. She also appears in beauty pageants and won the Miss Cote d’Azur in 2022. In an interview following her victory, she answered a series of questions for their official YouTube channel, where Barla revealed her biggest flaw. “I’m a perfectionist,” she said.

Born in Nice, France, Barla aimed to win the Miss France 2023 Title, but unfortunately, the voting ended with her being the fifth runner-up. As per the video, however, she revealed that in 10 years, she sees herself becoming a surgeon. That is a dream she continues working hard towards.

Apart from that, she also focuses on her modeling career and is a figure skating dancer as well. On her social media accounts, she posts snippets of her modeling ventures, which appear to be aplenty. She also adds pictures of the time she spends with Ocon when the latter is away from F1.

Flavy Barla’s relationship with Esteban Ocon

Barla and Ocon’s relationship did not come to light right after the French driver’s breakup with Berri. However, there were rumors all around.

Both Ocon and Barla followed each other and their families, and they also liked each other’s posts on Instagram. It didn’t take a lot of time before Barla finally posted a picture with Ocon, and hence, their romance became public.

Barla’s first picture with Ocon came from a trip they took to Venice together, and it put a rest to months of speculation. However, the 21-year-old was often spotted in the Alpine hospitality during race weekends, and most of the F1 community was already sure of them being in a relationship together.