mobile app bar

Esteban Ocon Makes Up for “No Cake” 28th Birthday With a Donut and Jurassic Park Tour

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Esteban Ocon Makes Up for “No Cake” 28th Birthday With a Donut and Jurassic Park Tour

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

F1 drivers like to stay as fit as they can be at all times, and diet plays a big role in helping them stay in shape. That is why, Esteban Ocon was not allowed to have a cake today on his 28th birthday as he reached Singapore to prepare for the Grand Prix weekend.

However, the Frenchman found his own way to make up for his sweet tooth with a donut. He also took a tour of the Jurassic Park zone of ‘The Lost World’ theme at Universal Studios Singapore, the only movie-theme park in the country.

The Alpine driver enjoyed his time at the park by taking on various Jurassic Park-themed rides and also shared pictures of his visit on Instagram while thanking everyone for the warm birthday wishes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esteban Ocon (@estebanocon)

Ocon captioned the story saying, “No cake today but I was allowed a donut 28, feeling great! thank you everyone for the birthday wishes.”

Interestingly, Ocon was also accompanied by his performance coach Tom Clark during his visit who would have made sure that the French driver didn’t break his ‘no-cake’ commitment.

Ocon will be keen to bounce back strongly in the second race of this doubleheader after a disappointing Azerbaijan GP weekend. He had to take a pitlane start in Baku due to the need for new power unit elements on his car after qualifying.

Eventually, Ocon could not get a strong result, finishing P15 and a lap down despite putting in a mammoth 49-lap stint on the hard tires. Nevertheless, his birthday celebrations would have cheered him up before he gets back in the car at the Marina Bay street circuit.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these